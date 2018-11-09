News Briefs

SOUTH END FORUM CANCELED

South End Forum Moderator Steve Fox alerted the Sun this week that he has been forced to cancel the South End Forum quarterly meeting on Nov. 13.

He said due to extenuating circumstances, they were not able to meet at the AC Hotel Ink Block, and he was not able to secure another location on short notice.

The meeting was to include a presentation by Congresswoman-elect Ayanna Pressley and a panel discussion with several City Councilors. He said the meeting likely won’t be rescheduled.

However, the Forum is planning to have an issue-specific meeting within the next few months on weekend/after-hours work.

SOUTH END/BAY VILLAGE FALL CLEAN UP

The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services will host the Annual Fall Clean Up in partnership with Love Your Block, Public Works and the Boston Parks Dept. on Saturday, November 10. Please keep in mind that this falls on Veterans Day weekend. Please send an email to [email protected] to register for the clean up.

You will need to specify:

-Where your clean up site is; Please note if the site includes an official City of Boston park

-How many volunteers

-Trash pick up location

The annual clean up runs 8-11 a.m. for Bay Village and 9 a.m. – noon for South End. Tools can only be picked up by a registered participant.

BACK BAY HAPPENINGS

Save the Date! The Fausa Christmas Luncheon will take place on Tues., Dec. 11, at noon in The College Club, 44 Commonwealth Ave. It is hosted by Nancy Thornley.

The NABB Development and Transportation Committee meets on Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. at the Learning Project, 107 Marlborough St. All NABB Members are welcome, but should R.S.V.P. to [email protected]

The next NABB Green Committee meeting is on Nov. 14 at 5:30 pm at the Learning Project, 107 Marlborough St. For more information, please contact Michael McCord at [email protected]

SOUTH END DATES

Novelist and short-story writer Jessica Keener will discuss her most recent work, Strangers in Budapest, a 2017 Indy Pick, on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m. The best-selling author of an earlier novel, Night Swim, and the short-story collection, Women in Bed, Keener will be introduced by Boston’s At-large City Councilor, Annissa Essaibi-George. The recipient of a Massachusetts Cultural Council Grant for fiction, Keener was listed by the editors of the Pushcart Prize under “outstanding writers.”

The Claremont Neighborhood Association will have its Wine and Cheese social on Monday, Nov. 12, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the South End Historical Society, Chester Square. Suggested donation is $15, and Historical Society outgoing director Lauren Prescott will be presenting her history book on the South End. Please e-mail Bob Barney for more information, [email protected]

Eight Streets Neighborhood Association will have its regular meeting on Tuesday Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. in Project Place on Washington Street. The agenda includes ISD representatives coming to talk about rodent control.

The East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 for its regular meeting in Project Place.

Ellis South End Neighborhood Association will have its Fall Clean-Up on Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. Stop by the Boston Center for the Arts Plaza to pick up rakes, brooms, shovels and bags to help spruce up the neighborhood.

The IAG for the Exchange South End project will re-convene on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. in the former Flower Exchange building, 540 Albany St., to discuss next steps in implementation of the public benefits. This is a new process in the South End for distributing and discussing how to mitigate developments.

FENWAY TIMES

Upcoming Fenway Park Events: Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 and Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018—Spartan Race, 10,000 expected, times TBA

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018—“The Game” Harvard v. Yale, 35,000 expected, noon -3:30 p.m.

“MY FAVORITE THINGS” JOHN COLTRANE MEMORIAL CONCERT

The Friends of John Coltrane Memorial Concert, Inc. (fJCMC), in collaboration with Northeastern University’s Office of Student Affairs and the College of Social Sciences & Humanities, presents “My Favorite Things” celebrating the holiday spirit Coltrane-style, bestowing musical good will to all people. The concert will take place on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackman Auditorium at Northeastern University. This year’s holiday concert will also honor two master JCMC alumni, Bill Pierce and Stan Strickland, both of whom have made indelible musical contributions to Boston and well beyond. “My Favorite Things” is a tribute to these two musicians, planned as an evening of joyous celebration, as well as reflection.This 41st John Coltrane Memorial Concert features a 14-piece JCMC Ensemble under the musical direction of Dr. Carl Atkins, who has created a performance repertoire that will re-animate Coltrane’s compositions, legacy, and philosophy. The concert includes the evening’s theme “My Favorite Things,” along with such masterpieces as “Greensleeves” (arranged by Leonard Brown and Emmett Price), “Afro Blue” (featuring Stan Strickland and arranged by Atkins), “Like Sonny” by Coltrane (featuring Bill Pierce), among other compositions composed or performed by ‘Trane. Tickets in advance: premium reserved $35, general reserved $30, general reserved (student & senior) $25. [A $3/tix service charge applies to all purchases; an additional $5/tix on day of concert for walk-up sales.]

ETCHED IN GLASS: THE LEGACY OF STEVE ROSS FUNDRAISER SCREENING AT FENWAY COMMUNITY CENTER

The Fenway Community Center will be holding a screen of Etched in Glass: The Legacy of Steve Ross on Thursday, November 8, followed by a Roger Lyons, Steve Bickerton, and Mike Ross. Doors open at 6:30; film starts at 7:00. Tickets can be purchased by following the link on the Fenway Community Center’s website. Copies of Steve Ross’ book, ‘From Broken Glass; My Story of Finding Hope in Hitler’s Death Campus to Inspire a new Generation,’ will be available for sale at the event.

BENEFIT CONCERT HELD AT BERKLEE FOR VICTIMS OF HEMENWAY FIRE

A benefit for the victims of the October 27 fire on Hemenway St. raised money, supplies, and spirits. Berklee student clubs collaborated on a benefit concert for the victims of the fire that displaced more than 180 Berklee and Boston Conservatory at Berklee students. A Hemenway Benefit Concert took place Sunday, November 4, in the student cafeteria at 160 Massachusetts Avenue. The lineup included performers and bands who were directly impacted by the fire. Among performers was the Radio Disney Band performing “Determinate.” More than 200 supporters attended the event and donated clothes, electronic chargers, and school supplies. Cash and online donations totaled more than $450, with additional funding coming through a student emergency fund. Items will be dispersed among Berklee students impacted by the fire. Student clubs organizing the event included Caf Shows, The Berklee Groove, Student Government Association, Black Student Union, the A&R Club, the Asian Americans in Music and Entertainment, Student Government Association, and Student Leadership Council for Songwriting.

SCHOOL COMMITTEE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced that applications are being accepted by the Citizens Nominating Panel, for two open positions on the Boston School Committee, opening in January 2019. The deadline to submit applications is Nov. 13.

The Boston School Committee is the governing body of the Boston Public Schools.