Tremont Street Re-Design Meeting Nov 28

The Boston Transportation Department (BTD) has announced its second meeting for pedestrian safety on Tremont Street, a meeting that will be held at United South End Settlements on Nov. 28.

The BTD has held one previous meeting on pedestrian safety, and that has resulted in some temporary measures at six intersections between Herald Street and Melnea Cass. Several temporary crosswalk islands were also installed, and now more permanent measures will be unveiled.

The BTD said they will share design concepts they’ve been working on since last April, and will be seeking public comment on them.

More information on the project can be found at boston.gov/transportation/tremont.