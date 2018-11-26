FortheRecord

From the Nov. 20 Conservation Commission meeting, City Hall:

Acceptance of the Order of Conditions

CDM Smith on behalf of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for phase 2 of the Muddy River flood damage reduction limited project located along the Muddy River.

CDM Smith on behalf of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for the landscape rehabilitation limited project located along the Muddy River.

CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON WAYS AND MEANS (Setting of the Tax Rate):

Nov. 26, 12:30 p.m. A hearing regarding an order to adopt the residential factor and approve the residential exemption in the City of Boston for Fiscal Year 2019. The Chair of the Committee and the Sponsor of the Docket are Councilor Ciommo.

From the Nov. 27 Boston Landmarks Commission hearing, City Hall:

DESIGN REVIEW

Massachusetts College of Art Applicant: Donna Cullen

Proposed work: Replacement of Souper Salad signage with Freshii signage

Proposed work: Installation of 21 bollards and three planters along Clearway and Belvidere Streets.

Proposed work: Replacement of roofing and skylights, and installation of roof stair.

Proposed work: Phase 2 of Muddy River Flood Damage Reduction Project.

Proposed work: Installation of lighting for three memorial statues.

ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW

Fenway Park Applicant: David Friedman

Proposed work: Interior clubhouse improvements and replacement of media level windows.

Proposed Work: Replacement of flag pole, installation of lighting.

Proposed Work: Masonry repointing.

Proposed Work: Restoration of masonry stairs and iron handrails.

Proposed Work: Replacement in kind of two Northeastern University signs on the Belvidere building.

Proposed Work: Installation of water bottle filling station adjacent to Shattuck Visitors Center.

Proposed work: Installation of two DAS nodes.

CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON WAYS AND MEANS HEARING:

Nov. 29, 1:30 p.m. A hearing regarding corporate tax break transparency in the City of Boston. The Chair of the Committee is Councilor Ciommo. The Sponsor of the Docket is Councilor Wu.

COMMITTEE ON PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT, AND TRANSPORTATION HEARING:

Nov. 29, 4 p.m. Message and order to declare surplus City-owned former Public Works Department parcels of vacant land and the transfer of the care, custody, management and control of said property to Public Facilities Commission. The land is located at 400 Frontage Rd. and 200 Frontage Rd. in South Boston.

From the Dec. 4 Licensed Premise Violations hearing, 10 a.m., City Hall:

LANSDOWNE BOSTON RESTAURANT, LLC , D/B/A: HOUSE OF BLUES, 15 ‑ 41 LANSDOWNE St., Fenway. Date: 08/31/2018

Two band members fighting inside, assault with dangerous weapon (bottle) & outside the establishment abutting premise.