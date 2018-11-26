Holiday Happenings

2018 SoWa WINTER FESTIVAL EXTENDS FOR TWO WEEKENDS

‘Tis the season for the fourth annual SoWa Winter Festival. Now over two weekends, join SoWa for the biggest winter shopping village and holiday festival in Boston. You’ll find the perfect handmade gifts, sip on winter cocktails, and discover the best of the SoWa Art + Design District.

-Weekend 1

Fri., Nov. 30: 5–9 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 1: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 2: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

-Weekend 2

Fri., Dec. 7: 5-9 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 8: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 9: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The SoWa Winter Festival is family friendly and free to attend.

COPLEY SQUARE TREE LIGHTING

Mayor Martin J. Walsh, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and The Friends of Copley Square welcome the holidays with the annual Copley Square Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 26, from 5-6 p.m.

The free event will feature appearances by Mayor Walsh, NECN’s Jenny Johnson, Santa Claus, and Rudolph along with musical performances by vocalist Mark “Sing” Robertson, the Boston Children’s Chorus, the Boston Pops Brass Quintet, and Berklee College of Music’s own Natalie Daniela Castro Diaz.

Light refreshments will be provided by Drake’s Cakes, KIND Snacks, HP Hood LLC, and the dairy farm families of New England and Must Be The Milk. The Fairmont Copley Plaza will host a family reception immediately following for all in attendance. The reception will include cookie decorating, photos with Santa and treats from the Fairmont Copley Plaza.

To learn more about The Friends of Copley Square, please visit www.friendsofcopleysquare.org.

MAYOR WALSH LIGHTS BOSTON COMMON CHRISTMAS TREE NOVEMBER 29

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and The Honourable Karen Casey, Deputy Premier of Nova Scotia, will celebrate the 77th Annual Tree Lighting on Boston Common on Thursday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m.

The celebration is presented by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, title sponsor The Province of Nova Scotia, Jumbotron sponsor JetBlue, and presenting sponsors Exelon Generation, the Coca-Cola Company, and Bank of America with additional support provided by WCVB Channel 5, Magic 106.7 FM, and the Boston Globe. The holiday lights throughout both parks will light up in sequence shortly before 8 p.m. when Mayor Walsh is joined onstage by Deputy Premier Casey, members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and Santa Claus. The show will close with a pyrotechnic display by Atlas PyroVision.

The holiday decorations throughout Boston Common and the Public Garden include the City of Boston’s official 2018 Christmas tree, a 46-foot white spruce tree donated by Ross McKellar and Teresa Simpson from Oxford, Nova Scotia. This marks the first time the annual Christmas tree gift to Boston has come from Cumberland County.

WCVB’s Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour will once again host Channel 5’s live broadcast of the event beginning at 7 p.m. featuring multi-platinum pop star Andy Grammer, music from Nova Scotia’s Hillsburn and

Makayla Lynn, local recording artist Phaedra, Willy Wonka from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” the cast of North Shore Music Theater’s “A Christmas Carol,” and the Morning Star Baptist Church Gospel Choir.

The lighting of the trees on the Common is made possible through the generosity of the Egan Family Foundation, the Lynch Foundation, the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, John Moriarty & Associates, Berkshire Bank, the Herb Chambers Companies, the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, and contributions from other individuals and institutions.

The annual holiday display includes the official Christmas tree from Nova Scotia and trees throughout Boston Common. Refreshments and additional support will be provided by promotional sponsors Dunkin’ Donuts, Capital One, Xfinity, KIND Snacks, H.P. Hood LLC, Power Crunch Bars, Drake’s Cakes, Nature’s Path, and an appearance by the L.L. Bean Bootmobile.

This is the 47th year that Nova Scotia has given a tree to the people of Boston as thanks for relief efforts following the Dec. 6, 1917, explosion of a munitions ship in Halifax Harbor. Within 24 hours of the disaster a train loaded with supplies and emergency personnel was making its way from Boston to Nova Scotia.

For more information please call (617) 635-4505, go to www.boston.gov/parks, or visit us on Facebook. For Boston Common parking information go to www.massconvention.com/bcg.html.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE HOUSE TREE LIGHTING

A giant Christmas tree in the Rotunda will be lit at the annual tree lighting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, followed by an open house and visit from Santa in Doric Hall.

SOUTH END ENCHANTED TROLLEY STOP MOVES TO WORCESTER SQ.

Join friends and neighbors for the annual tree lighting ceremony. In partnership with the Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association (WSANA), Mayor Martin Walsh and Santa will bring the trolley to a new South End location. There will be live music, holiday treats and a raffle.

Meet the trolley in Worcester Square, between Harrison Avenue and Washington Street, on Saturday, Dec. 1, 4 p.m.

ELLIS SOUTH END HOLIDAY PARTY

The annual Ellis South End Neighborhood Association Holiday Party will take place on Sunday, Dec. 9, in the Elephant Walk on 1415 Washington St., 5:30 p.m. Please bring an unwrapped toy for an Ellis Memorial child in need this holiday season. $60 per person, $70 for non-members. R.S.V.P. by Nov. 30.

UNION PARK NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION HOLIDAY PARTY

The UPNA Holiday Party will be held on Friday, Nov. 30, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Ben Franklin Institute of Technology. It will once again feature food prepared and contributed by a number of local restaurants. This year they will also have live music from Carl Eisman. Feel free to bring family and friends as guests are welcome.

PILOT BLOCK WREATH SALE

The Pilot Block Neighborhood Association (PBNA) Wreath Sale Annual Wreath Sale is officially open. Join PBNA neighbors for a wreath assembly and hanging party. There will be donuts, coffee, cider and holiday cheer. The event takes place on Dec. 1, 9 a.m. at K9 Strolls, 83 Pembroke St., South End.

BLACKSTONE FRANKLIN SQUARES TREE SALE

The annual Blackstone Franklin Squares (BFSNA) Tree Sale features trees, wreaths, garlands and even a special appearance by Santa Claus. Pre-order by Nov. 26 at www.blackstonefranklin.org. Pickup will be on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Blackstone Square, Washington Street between West Brookline and West Newton streets.

CAROLING IN HAYES PARK

On Sunday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m., join the Friends of Hayes Park for a caroling party in the park. Bring your family and friends for an old-fashioned gathering of seasonal singing. We’ll bring hot cider, cookies and songbooks.

And please bring a donation of canned or non-perishable goods for the South End Neighborhood Service Center Food Pantry.

COUNCILOR MICHELLE WU SOUTH END HOLIDAY PARTY

Councilor Michelle Wu and her campaign committee will host a holiday gathering at Slade’s Bar and Grill in the South End (958 Tremont St.) on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

Please R.S.V.P. by Nov. 30 to Sharon at [email protected] or call 617-334-5771. Friends and guests are welcome.

SOUTH END HOLIDAY STROLL

Over 40 retailers in the South End will stay open late on Dec. 5 for shoppers to stroll through. There will be free dessert at participating retailers, as well as a chance to win a South End-themed gift basket.

BOSTON COMMONWEALTH AVENUE MALL LIGHTING

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and The Friends of the Public Garden will light up the Boston Commonwealth Avenue Mall on Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.

SANTA SPEEDO RUN

The annual Santa Speedo Run will take place on December 8 from 1 -1:30 p.m. It will start and end at Lir Tavern and Whiskey’s at the corner of Gloucester St. and Boylston St. The run is limited to the first 700 registrants, and raises money for the Play Ball! Foundation which funds sports in Boston middle schools. Registration is $30.