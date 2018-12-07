2018 SOWA Winter Festival

As the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping carries on around them, Amanda Barreto and Corey O’Brien stop amongst the shoppers to enjoy a pastry together during the SoWa WinterFestival last Sunday, Dec. 2. Artisans and artists sold their wares in the SoWa Art and Design District all last weekend, and will do so again this weekend as well. Along with great Christmas gifts, a Winter Wonderland of food trucks and exclusive cocktails awaits shoppers. The market will take place from Friday to Sunday.