News Briefs

LIBERTY COMPASSIONATES TO HAVE MEETING, UNION PARK WON’T OPPOSE

The Union Park Neighborhood Association released the results of its neighbor survey and executive board vote this week to say it would not oppose the petition of Liberty Compassionates medical marijuana dispensary at 591 Albany St., just over the edge of the Union Park boundary.

That came at the same time that Liberty announced it would be having its community engagement meeting, the first dispensary to have such a meeting in the South End where competition for a site has become intense.

The public outreach meeting will be held on Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m., in the Boston Water & Sewer Commission, 980 Harrison Ave., second floor.

The other competitor, Compassionate Organics, which holds a proposal on Tremont Street, has not held an outreach meeting yet.

Such meetings are the first step in the official process and are coordinated by the Mayor’s Office.

HOTEL ALEXANDRA FILES PNF

The Hotel Alexandra proposal by development partners Jas Bhogal, Thomas Calus and Nick Colavito has filed a Project Notification Form (PNF) and proceeded to the next step of the Article 80 Large project review.

The filing contains many new renderings, as well as detailed traffic and shadow studies. The plan has not changed much since it was presented across the community to several neighborhood groups.

It will be overseen by Michael Sinatra of the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA), former chief of staff to former District 1 Councilor Sal LaMattina. Public meetings and an Impact Advisory Group (IAG) will now be assembled as the official review starts.

PUBLIC MEETING TO DISCUSS PARCEL 12

There will be a public meeting on Dec. 10, from 6-7:30 p.m. to discuss the Parcel 12 development proposal. The meeting will be held in Room 101 of the Hynes Convention Center.

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY TASK FORCE MEEETING

The public is encouraged to attend a meeting of the Northeastern University Task Force to discuss Northeastern’s upcoming plans and projects on De. 12 from 6-8 p.m. on the sixth floor of the Alumni Center (716 Columbus Ave.)

BACK BAY HAPPENINGS

NABB’s Annual Christmas Tree Sale. Get your Christmas tree locally on Saturday, Dec. 8 and Sunday, Dec. 9 from NABB. The sale will take place at the Clarendon Street Playground from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The NABB sale will feature fresh-cut Balsam Fir trees from Maine. Local delivery is available.

All proceeds from the sale benefit the Friends of the Clarendon Street Playground and the NABB.

For more information, visit www.nabbonline.com or call 617-247-3961.

Carly Copley Birthday Party. Fairmont Copley Plaza will host a birthday party for its canine ambassador, Carly Copley, on Sun., Dec. 16, at 1p.m. Hosting Carly’s eighth birthday will be Vanessa Welch, anchor for Boston 25 News, who will be reading “Catie Copley” to guests. The reading will be followed by birthday cake (for humans) and special snacks for Carly’s canine friends. This beloved Boston holiday tradition is free and open to the public.

In lieu of gifts for the hotel’s pampered pooch, Fairmont Copley Plaza invites guests to bring a donation of towels, blankets or toys for the dogs and cats at the Animal Rescue League’s Boston Shelter. This is a dog-friendly event.

The NABB Green Committee will hold its next meeting on Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Learning Project, 107 Marlborough St. For more information, please contact Michael McCord at [email protected]

The NABB Police Panel/Public Safety Committee will hold its next meeting on December 27 from 6-7 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Church of Boston, 66 Marlborough St. For more information, please feel free to email Charles Neckyfarow @[email protected]

The Pru to shine orange for Nights of Light. Beginning in December, Prudential Tower will once again shine bright with the help of local community organizations. RESOLVE New England will flip the switch to light up Boston on Dec. 6 as part of Prudential Center, Boston’s 10th annual 31 Nights of Light program. The top of Prudential Tower will beam orange in support and in honor of all those who struggle to build their families. The 31 Nights of Light program was introduced in 2009 to celebrate local Boston-area organizations and draw attention to the great work they do in Boston and beyond. Utilizing a state-of-the-art LED lighting system, the 51st floor of the Prudential Tower will change color daily to honor its 29 community partners.

Boston City Hall will also be lit orange on Dec. 6 in recognition of infertility.

SOUTH END DATES

The East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) announced it will NOT have a November meeting next week due to a light agenda and it being Thanksgiving week. Plan now for a big meeting on Dec. 18 at the AC Hotel. Also, watch for more details on the Holiday Social this month.

Ellis South End Neighborhood Association will have a membership meeting on Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m. at 66 Berkeley St.

The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association will NOT have a December meeting. They will start again in January.

FENWAY TIMES