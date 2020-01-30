Overnight lane closures on Longfellow Bridge coming

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced there will be temporary overnight lane closures on the Longfellow Bridge between Boston and Cambridge for anyone traveling in a motor vehicle. The overnight closures are scheduled to take place Feb. 3, 4, 5, and 7 between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., and on Thursday, Feb. 6, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

With the exclusion of vehicles, travel for pedestrians, bicyclists, and the MBTA Red Line over the Longfellow Bridge will be maintained.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers who are traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.