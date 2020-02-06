News Briefs 02-06-2020

CORONAVIRUS MEETING

City of Boston officials will hold a meeting on the 2019 Novel Corona Virus on Friday, Feb. 7, in the Josiah Quincy Elementary School cafeteria, 885 Washington St. Come and get an update from public health officials on this infections and what steps are recommended to stay healthy. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and will last one hour.

Boston saw its first case of the virus that was reported last weekend, when a student reported the illness and was quickly quarantined.



TUBMAN HOUSE SUIT DISMISSED

With little fanfare, Judge Mary Ames dismissed the lawsuit from Massachusetts Avenue resident Jared Katsiane that called for an injunction to stop the sale of the Tubman House on Columbus Avenue.

The suit had been filed in the Civil Division of Suffolk Superior Court last month, and had one hearing before the judge.



ATLANTICO TO OPEN ON HARRISON

East Berkeley Neighborhood Association President Ken Smith reported that the owners of the former Southern Proper restaurant will return to their March meeting with a plan to open a new restaurant in the space named The Atlantico.

Smith reported that the plan would be to have a Latin-themed restaurant with tapas and seafood and small plates.



DOWNTOWN OPEN HOUSE

Join Mayor Walsh for an open house with all City of Boston Departments. Learn more about programs underway in Downtown neighborhoods. Departments represented will include BPDA, Public Works, ISD, Parks and Rec, Boston Transportation Dept, BCYF, BPD, Boston Schools and many more. The meeting will take place at BCYF Quincy Community Center – 855 Washington St., Chinatown, on Monday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m.



SEN. BONCORE ENDORSES KENNEDY

South End State Sen. Joe Boncore (D-Winthrop) joined South End State Rep. Jon Santiago last weekend in endorsing Congressman Joe Kennedy for U.S. Senate.

Kennedy is running against Sen. Ed Markey.

A public defender in Suffolk County, Boncore represents East Boston, North End, Chinatown, Beacon Hill, Bay Village, South End, Cambridge, Revere, and Winthrop.

“Joe has spent his career as a champion for justice and equity, ” said Senator Boncore. “As a policy-maker he is deeply committed to addressing the structural barriers that keep countless Americans feeling like our political system doesn’t work for them. From his work to guarantee access to counsel for every American to his tireless legislative focus on mental illness and substance use, he is on the frontlines of our Commonwealth’s greatest challenges.”

Said Kennedy, “I’m grateful for the support of such a dedicated advocate and public servant. From social justice to mental health care and climate action, Senator Boncore and I share a deep commitment to the defining issues of our generation. He will be a critical partner as we continue to build the most inclusive and diverse grassroots operation in this race and ensure that our campaign is accessible to every voter in Massachusetts.”



FAMILY GYM AT BLACKSTONE CC

Boston Centers for Youth & Families’ (BCYF) Family Gym Program is coming back for the spring season and will be available at Blackstone Community Center. Family Gym is a free, weekly play program that promotes physical activity for children ages 3-8 and their families.

Family Gym will run on Saturdays beginning Feb. 8 from 10-11:30 a.m. at BCYF Blackstone Community Center in the South End. Over 3,700 children and caregivers have participated in the program since it began in 2011. More than 360 college students have volunteered for Family Gym contributing more than 9400 volunteer hours. Children and adults move at their own pace in supervised activities. Colorful play equipment encourages individual, small, and large group play. Families can jump rope, play on an obstacle course, do the limbo, or play parachute games or sports. No pre-registration required however caregivers must participate and remain in the gym with their children at all times.



BACK BAY HAPPENINGS

•SAVE THE DATE for a new winter event on Boston Common! To celebrate our 50th Anniversary, on Sunday, Feb. 9, the Friends of the Public Garden will be sponsoring Skating with Friends, FREE skating for all on the Frog Pond! Stay tuned for more updates.



SOUTH END 15TH ANNUAL PROGRESSIVE DINNER

The Ellis South End Neighborhood Association will hold its 15th Annual Ellis Progressive Dinner on Monday, March 23. It’s a marvelous way to meet new neighbors and sample gourmet offerings from our neighborhood restaurants—all at a very reasonable price. The evening starts at Beehive at 5:30 p.m. for a welcome reception—wine, Hors d‘Oeuvres, Gemütlichkeit and instructions. Participants will enjoy three additional restaurants, two assigned on a random basis from an “electronic hat,” so participants will spend the evening with neighbors they may not have had a chance to meet and restaurants that you may not have visited. The Grand Finale will be at Barcelona with the full group. The restaurants participating are Aquitaine, Banyan, Beehive, Barcelona, Black Lamb, Boston Chops, Burro Bar, Coppa, Elephant Walk, Franklin Café, Frenchie and Metropolis. A glass of wine is offered with the course at each venue. The popular, optional night cap at the Beehive will be held again for intrepid South End jazz fans. Space is limited, so reserve now on the Ellis website http://www.ellisneighborhood.org/ or by sending your check for $85 ($95 for nonENA guests) by March 19. Payable to: “Ellis NA”. Send to: Ellis NA, attention Bill Gregor, 30 Union Park St., Unit 203, Boston, MA, 02118. Please include the name(s) of those who will be attending, whether they would like to dine together and if walking only short distances is highly desirable. Questions? Contact Bill Gregor [email protected] or Betsy Hall at [email protected]



SOUTH END DATES

•The South End Forum had to be cancelled once again this past Thursday, Feb. 4, due to health issues. The Forum will be rescheduled for a later date.

•The Ellis South End Neighborhood Association will have an executive board meeting on Feb. 10, 6 p.m. There will be a Board meeting of the Ellis on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. in One Chandler.

•The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association (WSANA) will host its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Boston Medical Center’s Menino Pavilion in the conference room, next to the surgical suite waiting room.

•The East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) will have its next meeting on Tuesday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m. in Project Place. Meetings in April and June will likely be held at AC Hotel in Ink Block.

•The Eight Streets Neighborhood Association has scheduled its Winter Meeting for Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 6:45 p.m. in Project Place, Washington/East Berkeley Street. Special guest will be State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz. There will also be discussion with the architect of the project at 37 Dwight St. (roof deck and rear deck)

•The second-ever monthly meeting for the Alexandra Ball Neighborhood Association will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m. in the Grant AME Church, Newcomb Street entrance. The agenda D-4 Police report, Boston Transportation representative and a Parks Department representative.



FENWAY TIMES

•The Rink at 401 Park is open and operating (weather dependent). The rink is open seven days a week. Monday-Friday, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. $10 for adults, $6 for college students, seniors and kids under 12. Skate rentals are $6.

•Visit Boston’s Museum of African American History this February

It is the beginning of Black History Month, and we are pleased to share that the Red Sox Foundation will sponsor free admission to the Museum of African American History during February school vacation week (Feb. 14th through 23rd). The MAAH is New England’s largest museum dedicated to preserving, conserving, and interpreting the contributions of African Americans. The museum is located in Beacon Hill at 46 Joy St. and is open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

•Construction Update: MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Concrete pouring began last week at 189 Ipswich, with more internal and some external demolition taking place at Ipswich and Lansdowne Streets. Our contractor, Gilbane, has set up a time-lapse camera near the Music Hall site, so by the end of the project, we should be getting some great images of the work. As always, please keep an eye out for any new safety signage when walking or driving around the construction sites.

•Select Red Sox 2020 Tickets on Sale Now

Red Sox 2020 “Sox Pax” and single-game tickets for select April, May, and September games are on sale as of today. Tickets are available online at redsox.com and by phone at (877) RED-SOX9. “Sox Pax” are packs of three or four games with a variety of date and seat options, including Interleague games, summer weekend games, and matchups against the Yankees and Cardinals. You can view these purchase options here. There will be a limit of three Sox Pax (up to four tickets each) per person, and 12 single-game tickets per transaction.

• 2020 Fenway Concerts Announced To Date

*June 21, 2020: James Taylor with Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin

*June 24, 2020: Maroon 5 with Leon bridges and Meghan Trainor

*July 25, 2020: Guns N’ Roses

*August 25, 2020: Motley Crue & Def Leppard with Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

*August 27, 2020: Green Day with Fall Out Boy and Weezer

*August 28, 2020: Billy Joel