News Dissent Ducklings by The Boston Sun Staff • October 7, 2020 • 0 Comments Greater Boston artist Karyn Alzayer struck again with the Ducklings in the Public Gardens, installing a public art piece that included dissent collars on each Duckling’s neck in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Alzayer said she made them to look like the dissent collar Ginsberg would wear, a special collar she wore when she would dissent. “My only official statement regarding the piece was ‘Dissent is Patriotic,’” she said. The collars are made from felt backing glued to fabric, the hand-painted with acrylic paint and tied on with ribbon. They were placed on the Ducklings late on Friday and recovered Sunday afternoon.