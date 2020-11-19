Frog Pond to Close to Skating This Winter Season

The beloved tradition of ice skating on the Boston Common will be put on hold for the first time in years this winter due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the Skating Club of Boston and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department.

The Frog Pond on the Common will not open this winter, as announced last weekend by the two organizations.

Because the guidelines in place now limit 25 or fewer skaters at a time, the Frog Pond was not financially feasible.

“Due to the current Commonwealth safety mandate limiting outdoor ice skating to a maximum capacity of 25 skaters at a time, operating the Frog Pond ice-skating rink is not currently financially feasible,” read a statement. “The pandemic is a fluid situation and everyone’s safety is of paramount concern. If the numbers change and the mandate is lifted, we will re-evaluate the situation as the season progresses. We share in everyone’s disappointment.”

The statement did, obviously, allude to the possibility of re-opening if the COVID-19 situation improves in Boston, but for now the ice melted.