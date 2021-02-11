Weekly Positive Test Rate Still on the Decline

Last week there was no change in the cumulative COVID-19 positive test rate in the Back Bay and the surrounding neighborhoods and the weekly positive test rate decreased for a third week in a row.

According to the latest data released by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) last Friday, overall since the pandemic started 43,525 Back Bay, Beacon Hill, North End, West End and Downtown residents have been tested for COVID-19 and the data shows that 5.7 percent of those tested were COVID positive–this was the same percentage reported by the BPHC two weeks ago.

Last week 3,064 residents were tested and 3 percent were positive–a 6.25 percent decrease from the 3.2 reported two Fridays ago.

Citywide, ​32,198 residents were tested and 5.8 percent were COVID positive–a 15 percent decrease from the 6.8 percent testing positive two weeks ago.

The infection rate in Back Bay and surrounding neighborhoods increased 6.6 percent in one week according to the latest city statistics.

The BPHC data released last Friday showed Back Bay, Beacon Hill, North End, West End and Downtown had an infection rate of 450.6 cases per 10,000 residents, up 6 percent from 432.8 cases per 10,000 residents.

An additional 99 residents became infected with the virus last week and the total number of cases in the area increased from 2,412 cases to 2,511 cases as of last Friday.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 5 percent percent last week and went from 52,704 cases to 55,404 confirmed cases in a week. Forty-three Boston residents died from the virus last week and there are now 1,196 total deaths in the city from COVID.