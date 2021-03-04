City Community Preservation Committee Announces Funding Recommendation in the Back Bay

Last week Mayor Martin Walsh and the City of Boston Community Preservation Committee (CPC) announced their recommendation to fund five projects in the Back Bay through the latest round of Community Preservation Act (CPA) funding.

The projects in the Back Bay join nearly 70 other projects citywide totaling over $25.5 million in grants through the current funding round.

Under Historic Preservation $150,000 will go to preserving elements of the historic 1873 building of the Old South Church tower to make extraordinary repairs to critically failed masonry.

There is $200,000 for rehabilitation and restoration of the historic 1861 Arlington Street Church to make critical improvements to the exterior north and south stairs.

CPA funding of $250,000 will go to preserving the elements of the historic 1872 First Baptist Church building for masonry and carpentry repairs to the loggia roof, west transept elevation, and belfry level of the tower.

A recommendation was made for $30,000 for rehabilitation and restoration of the historic 1899 Ayer Mansion to restore damaged and missing elements of the inset door columns and copper-clad doors.

Finally $100,000 in CPA funding was recommended to preserve elements of the historic 1884 Guild of Boston Artists building to repair and repoint brick and limestone masonry, replace flashing, and restore and rehabilitate character-defining exterior architectural features.

Walsh’s CPA Back Bay recommendations have been filed with the Boston City Council for a vote of approval. Projects supported with Community Preservation Act funding must create or preserve affordable housing, historic sites, or open space and recreation.

“Projects supported by funding through the Community Preservation Act are a reflection of the needs and voices of the residents in our neighborhoods. Because proposals are developed and created by Bostonians, each project directly serves each of our communities,” said Mayor Walsh. “I want to thank everyone who submitted a project proposal to improve and preserve open spaces, affordable housing or historic spaces throughout the City of Boston.”

Once approved by the City Council, Boston will have awarded over $92 million to support 198 projects across the City since residents voted to adopt the Community Preservation Act in 2016.