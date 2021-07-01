Ruthzee Louijeune, Candidate for Boston City Council Endorsed by Sen. Warren

On Monday, Ruthzee Louijeune, candidate for Boston City Council At-Large, announced that she had received the endorsement of U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren. On Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign, Louijeune served as her Senior Counsel.

“Ruthzee is the advocate working families need on the Boston City Council. As a lawyer and Boston native, she fought to uplift the diverse communities of Boston and addressed racial and economic justice head-on,” Senator Warren said in a statement. “From housing and homeownership to access to equitable education, Boston’s working families will have no better champion than Ruthzee. I am proud to endorse her for Boston City Council At-Large.”

In her role as senior counsel, Louijuene worked to combat voter suppression across the country and helped protect access to the ballot box. Ruthzee also worked to support the collective bargaining efforts of the campaign staff, advising on one of the first presidential campaign staff unions.

“I am honored to have the support of Senator Warren,” Ruthzee Louijeune said. “She set an incredible example for how to be a champion for working families and fearlessly advocate for structural change in our political system.”

Louijeune brings seven years’ experience working on political and advocacy campaigns, fighting for working people and Black and Latinx communities on issues of housing, education access, and voting rights. Most recently, Louijeune started her own legal and advocacy business, The Opening PLLC. Previously, Louijeune served as Senior Counsel for U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign. Prior to that, she was a lawyer at Perkins Coie LLP.

The daughter of Haitian immigrants, fluent in Haitian Creole, French, and conversant in Spanish, Louijeune would be the first Haitian-American to hold elected office in Boston city government. You can find more information about her campaign at: www.ruthzeeforboston.com.