BPHC Issues Recommendations to Residents Regarding Cluster of Cases in Provincetown

In response to the cluster of COVID-19 cases traced back to Provincetown, on Tuesday the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) issued new guidance to all residents of Boston who have traveled to Provincetown during July and until further notice. As of July 19, 2021, at least 35 COVID-19 cases in Boston residents have been traced back to this cluster and the overwhelming majority of those have been fully vaccinated.

All City of Boston residents who have traveled to Provincetown since July 1, 2021 and until further notice:

•Get tested for COVID-19 at least 5 days after your return, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms.

•Self-isolate and avoid groups or gatherings for at least 5 days and until you receive a negative COVID-19 test, regardless of vaccination status.

•Close, sustained contact with other people indoors increases your risk of exposure to COVID. While those vaccinated are strongly protected from serious illness or hospitalization, it is still possible to get COVID and spread it to others.

COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccination remain widely available across the City of Boston. Regardless of vaccination status, BPHC is asking everyone to remember to get tested and to self-isolate if any symptoms of COVID-19 infection develop, even if those symptoms are mild.

As we learn more about this cluster and how to live with COVID-19 circulating in our communities, BPHC asks all residents to take these additional precautions to help identify COVID-19 infections rapidly, prevent additional spread, and protect vulnerable members of our communities. Please help the City of Boston control the spread and encourage others to get vaccinated and tested.