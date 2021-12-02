Back Bay, Surrounding Area’s COVID Cases Increases

After hundreds of Back Bay residents and residents from surrounding communities gathered with friends and family over Thanksgiving weekend, public health officials are keeping a close eye for increases in COVID-19 infections in the neighborhood.

While the Back Bay and surrounding area’s weekly COVID positive test rate did increase last week, health experts say isolated spikes in infections may not show up until next week’s report if some residents were exposed to the virus over the Holiday Weekend.

According to the weekly report released Monday by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), 2,701 Back Bay, Beacon Hill, North End, West End and Downtown residents were tested and 3.5 percent were positive. This was a 35 percent increase from the 2.6 percent that tested positive between November 15 and November 22.

The citywide weekly positive test rate also increased last week. According to the BPHC 27,014 residents were tested and 4 percent were COVID positive–this was a 5.3 percent increase from the 3.8 percent reported by the BPHC on November 22.

Ninety-five additional residents have been infected with the virus between November 22 and November 29 and the total number of cases in the area increased to 4,618 cases overall since the pandemic began.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 2 percent last week and went from 86,157 cases to 87,916 confirmed cases in a week. There were five additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,468.