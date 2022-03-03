Back Bay, Surrounding Areas Weekly COVID Positive Test Decreases

Two weeks after Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu announced that the City’s “B Together” policy, which requires patrons and staff of certain indoor spaces to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 would be lifted, new infections remain low in Back Bay and the rest of Boston.

New infections are so low in fact that the BPHC voted unanimously Tuesday to lift the city’s indoor mask mandate for indoor venues effective Saturday.

According to the BPHC 13,219 residents were tested citywide last week and 3.6 percent were COVID positive–this was a 22 percent decrease from the 4.6 percent that reportedly tested positive for the week ending on February 21. The weekly positive test rate has now decreased 48 percent in Boston since February 14.

“I’m grateful that our city is ready to take this step in our recovery thanks to the hard work and commitment of residents keeping our communities safe over many, many months,” said Mayor Wu. “As we continue to make progress even while living with COVID, Boston will continue leading on public health to keep our communities safe, healthy, and prepared.”

According to the weekly report released Monday by the BPHC, 1,123 Back Bay, Beacon Hill, North End, West End and Downtown residents were tested and 4 percent were positive. This was a 9 percent decrease from the 4.4 percent that tested positive between February 14 and February 21.

Forty five additional residents have been infected with the virus between February 21 and February 28 and the total number of cases in the area increased to 8,390 cases overall since the pandemic began.

“Based on the data we have seen over the past weeks, we can remove some of the prevention and mitigation strategies that have been necessary to protect residents,” said Dr. Ojikutu. “I am optimistic about where our city is headed, and the Commission will continue to monitor our key metrics and adjust our policies accordingly.”

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 0.92 percent last week and went from 163,720 cases to confirmed 165,226 cases in a week.

There were 21 additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,718. Deaths increased 10.5 percent in Boston last week with three more deaths compared to the 19 deaths reported by the BPHC two weeks ago.