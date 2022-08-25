News Briefs

Ellis 2022 Fall Theatre Series

The Ellis Neighborhood Association is very excited to announce a new partnership with local theatre companies to offer discounted tickets to productions this fall. Here’s a wonderful opportunity to get to know your neighbors while supporting the talent and dedication of these important non-profit South End organizations. We’ve reserved seats for the following show dates. Mark your calendar, and more info about signing up will be available in early September.

Sing Street

Presented by the Huntington

Tuesday, September 20, 7:30 pm

Boston Center for the Arts, 527 Tremont Street

Tickets: $48

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Presented by SpeakEasy Stage

Wednesday, October 5, 7:30 pm

Boston Center for the Arts, 527 Tremont Street

Tickets: $35

The Play that Goes Wrong

Presented by Lyric Stage

Wednesday, November 16, 7:30 pm

Lyric Stage, 140 Clarendon Street

Tickets: $50

Summer Dance Party Series

Boston’s Summer Dance Party Series is back! This family-friendly event series, featuring salsa, kizomba, R&B, and house music, is free and open to the public. Join us at City Hall Plaza on the following Fridays from 5PM – 8PM for each of our four dance parties:

• On Friday, August 26, 2022, enjoy an R&B dance party on City Hall Plaza with DJ ReaL P!

• On Friday, September 9, 2022, enjoy a House dance party on City Hall Plaza! DJ Bruno will be playing house music along with a dance performance by Phunk Phenomenon and the Floor Lords.

Free Concerts at South End Library Park

In spite of the extended closure of the South End Branch, the shows will go on! The below shows are all on Turesdays beginning at 6:30pm in the park:

August 29 & 30: International Strings (classical, jazz, popular, and world music)

Uses Back-to-School Night Set for August 18

USES (United South End Settlements) will hold its Back-to-School Night on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at 36 Rutland St.The event will include the opportunity to meet teachers from Boston Public Schools; take part in a uniform exchange; ask questions; and receive free school supplies. For more information, email Ella Zimbalist at [email protected]

Celebrating Boston Together Again

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, continuing through mid-October, Boston Together Again will host a series of free wellness events, cultural nights, and movie nights on Copley Square, the Boston Common, and City Hall Plaza. View the schedule of events at bostontogetheragain.com.

City Accepting Eligibility Forms for Community Preservation Funding

The Community Preservation Act (CPA) 2023 grant funding is open. There is nearly $39 million available to distribute to projects that build affordable housing, preserve historic sites or create open space and recreation. The deadline to submit an eligibility form is August 31. To apply for the FY23 Funding Round visit the How to Apply Page and complete a Rolling Eligibility Form.

The CPA Office will determine if a project meets the eligibility criteria of the CPA statute. If your project is eligible, applicants are invited to submit an application for consideration to our nine-member Community Preservation Committee. Learn more at boston.gov.