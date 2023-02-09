In-Person and Virtual Meetings Planned for West Fenway Zoning

The public will have two opportunities to discuss the future of zoning in the West Fenway at two city-sponsored meetings next week – first, at an in-person meeting on the evening of Monday, Feb. 13, at the Fenway Community Center, and then, two nights later, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, during a virtual meeting.

District 8 City Councilor Kenzie Bok will join Boston Planning & Development Agency planning staff to discuss West Fenway zoning for in-person meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fenway Community Center, located at 1282 Boylston St.

“Our office feels strongly that as we talk about Fenway zoning and planning, and the types of shared community resources that Fenway needs, it’s important to give community members a chance to discuss these topics together in person,” wrote Councilor Bok. “We’re thrilled that the Fenway Community Center was willing to host such a gathering, and I hope that many residents will take the time to join us on Monday.”

The second public meeting on zoning in the West Fenway, sponsored by the BPDA, will take place virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.

“The team will review the established neighborhood planning context and community feedback received to date, and introduce draft recommendations for revisions to Article 66,” according to the BPDA’s project website for Fenway-Kenmore Planning at http://www.bostonplans.org/planning/planning-initiatives/fenway-kenmore-planning.

Presentation materials will be translated into Cantonese and Mandarin with simultaneous interpretation in those languages provided for the meeting. Materials from the meeting, including a recording of the event, will be posted on the project website when available.

Visit https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1604416159#success to attend the virtual meeting.