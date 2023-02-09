News in Brief

Third Back Bay Fens Pathways Design Meeting Set Virtually for Feb. 16

The third Back Bay Fens pathways design meeting will take place virtually on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.

​The project, which began this summer, looks at accessibility at pathway entrances; site entrances that touch the pathways; site furnishings, like benches, trash receptacles, and lighting; and the health of trees along the pathways. In addition to the pathways themselves, the project will include the World War II Memorial, along with its paths and accessibility; the John Boyle O’Reilly Memorial; and the new Evans Way Bridge. Construction is expected to get underway this summer, said members of the project team on hand for the second pathways design meeting, which took place virtually on Jan. 10.

​Interpretation and translation services are available at no cost by contacting [email protected], [email protected], or 617-961-3019 by Feb. 9.

​Register for the meeting at https://tinyurl.com/fens-pathway-feb-16