Remembering Two Fallen BFD Members

Mayor Michelle Wu was among those on hand on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Boston Fire Department’s Engine 33 and Ladder 15 station on Boylston Street in the Back Bay for the dedication of a new heat-resistant firehose to the BFD in memory of Firefighter Michael Kennedy and Lt. Ed Walsh, who both perished on March 26, 2014, while responding to a nine-alarm blaze at 298 Beacon St. The donated firehose was underwritten via a $45,000 gift from the Last Call Foundation, which Kennedy’s mother, Kathy Crosby-Bell, founded in honor of her late son.

