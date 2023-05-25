News in Brief

Continues Public Process for Berkeley Street Bike Lane

As the city is envisioning a one-way protected bike lane on Berkeley Street that would connect the South End to the Back Bay and the Esplanade, the Boston Transportation Department will continue to host a series of in-person event to share its plans for the project, including on Thursday, May 25, from 8 to 10 a.m. on Boylston Street near Trader Joe’s; and on Saturday, May 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Berkeley Street and Commonwealth Avenue (Spanish interpretation).

​The city is installing separated bike lanes on Berkeley Street, as well as on Boylston Street and on a block of Beacon Street. The Berkeley bike lane will connect to a new two-way bike lane on Beacon Street, which will bring bicyclists to the Arthur Fiedler footbridge and the Charles River.

​While the city anticipates some change to the number of parking spaces on Berkeley Street as a result of the project, it expects most existing street parking will remain.

​“While we have not yet developed specific designs for the new bike lane, we plan to retain all of the existing travel lanes and turn lanes north of Boylston Street,” according to the city’s project page. “We are also working with traffic signal engineers to make adjustments to signals that could improve the flow of vehicles along Berkeley Street.”

Construction is expected to get underway on the Beacon Street bike lane this summer, according to the city.

Visit https://calendly.com/active-transportation/bike-lanes?month=2023-05 to sign up for a virtual 15-minute meeting with a member of the project team; or visit the project page at https://www.boston.gov/departments/transportation/berkeley-street-bike-lanes to sign up for email updates.

Mayor Wu to Host Neighborhood Coffee Hours

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2023 Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series in partnership with Dunkin’ in parks citywide.

Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours are a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Through these conversations, and a suggestion box at each site, Mayor Wu looks forward to hearing how the City of Boston can improve upon parks, public areas, and City services.

Participants will enjoy Dunkin’ Iced Coffee and assorted Dunkin’ Munchkins Donut Hole Treats along with fresh fruit from Star Market. Additional support is provided by City Express courier service. Each family in attendance will receive a free flowering plant from the Parks Department, while supplies last. Residents at each event will also be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin.’

All coffee hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., weather permitting, including at Hayes Park, 158 Warren Ave. in the South End, on Thursday, May 25; Symphony Community Park, 30 Edgerly Road for Fenway/Kenmore, on Tuesday, June 13; and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall (Arlington Street entrance), 15 Commonwealth Ave. for Back Bay/Beacon Hill, on Wednesday, June 21.

For more information and updates on possible rain locations, contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at 617-635-4505 or @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or by visiting boston.gov/parks.

SoWa First Friday and SoWa Sundays in June

SoWa First Friday takes place on June 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 450 Harrison Ave, and the artists of SoWa Artists Guild will also open on Sundays, June 4, 11, 18, and 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 450 Harrison Ave.

​For more information, visit http://www.sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/.

Ward 4 Dems to Host June 3 Caucus at Union Church

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee will be hosting its caucus to elect delegates to the 2023 Massachusetts Democratic Party Convention on Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m. at Union Church at 485 Columbus Ave.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, delegates will gather at the Tsongas Center in Lowell to adopt a Party Agenda and/or Platform. All registered and pre-registered Democrats in Ward 4 are able to attend and to run. Don’t know your ward? Check wheredoivotema.com. Ward 4 covers parts of Back Bay, the Fenway, and the South End. For any questions, reach out to [email protected].

Rep. Livingstone’s Community Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold community office hours on Tuesday, June 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Fenway CDC; and on Thursday, June 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston St.

​Rep. Livingstone will also hold virtual office hours on Thursday, June 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom.

​To receive the link for Rep. Livingstone’s virtual office hours, or to set an alternate time to meet with him, email [email protected].

Fenway Porchfest Set to Return Saturday, June 10

The free Fenway Porchfest is set to return on Saturday, June 10, to venues across the neighborhood.

Visit www.fenwayporchfest.org for more information.

Ward 5 Democrats Caucus Set for June 17 at Old South Church

The Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee will hold a Caucus to elect delegates to the Massachusetts State Democratic Convention on Saturday, June 17, at 9:30 a.m. at Old South Church, located at 645 Boylston St. in the Back Bay. All are eligible Ward 5 Democratic voters can participate in the caucus but must be checked in by 10 a.m.

The Convention is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

For more information, visit https://bostonward5dems.org/.

Open Newbury Set to Return Sunday, July 2

Newbury Street will again be closed to vehicle traffic every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from July 2 to Oct. 15 for the return of Open Newbury, according to the city.

The route will be the same as previous years, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change.

Visit https://www.boston.gov/departments/transportation/open-newbury-street for more information on Open Newbury.