News Briefs

Fenway Porchfest Returns Saturday, June 15

The fifth annual Fenway Porchfest, a collaboration between the Fenway Community Center and the Fenway Community Development Corporation, takes place on Saturday, June 15, from noon to 4:30 p.m.

This free festival, that transforms outdoor spaces throughout the neighborhood into impromptu concert stages, will feature musicians from across Fenway and beyond at locations .

Peters Park Summer Cleanup Set for Saturday, June 15

A cleanup of Peters Park is scheduled for Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. (Rain date: Sunday, June 16).

​Volunteers will be spreading mulch over beds, pruning, and planting flowers.

SoWa Artists Guild to Hold June Events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa Sundays on June 16, 23, and 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

BPDA to Hold Virtual Meeting June 18 on 122 Queensbury St. project

The Boston Planning & Development Agency will hold a virtual public meeting for the proposed project located at 112 Queensberry St. in the Fenway neighborhood on Tuesday, June 18, from 6 to 8 p.m.

​The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Small Project Review Application (SPRA) that was filed and its potential impacts. The meeting will include a presentation from the development team followed by questions and comments from the public.

Fenway CDC plans to develop the 112-114 Queensberry site, located in the western section of Boston’s Fenway neighborhood, into 24 units of affordable housing. Fenway CDC proposes to construct a building with six stories above grade and one story partially below grade. One hundred percent of the units will be affordable in perpetuity. The units will be affordable to individuals and households at or below 30 percent and 60 percent of area median income. The building will include a mix of 11 studios and 13 one-bedrooms to provide housing for single people, couples, and small families. The project will also include 24 bicycle parking spaces. No Vehicle parking will be provided onsite.

Register in advance for this meeting at bit.ly/4aFGznH.

Library Summer Pop-up Event set for June 18 at South End Library Park

The South End Branch of the Boston Public Library will sponsor a Summer Pop-up Event on Tuesday, June 18 ,from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South End Library Park, located at 685 Tremont St.

The event will feature free books; Drag Queen Story Hour to celebrate Pride Month featuring Ms. Patty starting at 11 a.m.; and special guest More Than Words.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 617-655-2441.

Charlesgate Farmers Market kicks off Sunday, June 23

The Muddy Water Initiative will host its Charlesgate Farmers Market every Sunday between June 23 and Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in DCR Charlesgate Park at Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and West. (Berklee students will be performing at the opening event on June 23.)

Some of the 30 vendors on hand will be Dicks Market Garden for fresh produce; Captain Madden’s Seafood; and Cape Ann Fresh Catch for fresh fish; Too Shelf Cookies for their renowned cookies; Azuluna Foods for meat, chicken and eggs; and prepared and cooked foods from Samosa Man and Dumpling Daughters.

Summer Jazz Concerts at South End Library Park

The Boston Public Library and Friends of the South End Library present

Jazz and Blues with Pat Loomis and Friends on Wednesdays, July 17 and 31; Aug. 14 and 28; Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at South End Library Park.