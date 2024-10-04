MBTA Launches NextGen Bus Navigation Pilot Program, Operations Employees to use new Digital Tools

Special to the Sun

The MBTA has announced the beginning of its new NextGen Bus Navigation Pilot Program, a new initiative designed to assist bus operators in navigating detours and other road challenges. In partnership with Swiftly, a transit technology company committed to open data and interoperability, off-the-shelf tablet technology will be piloted in the operator cabs of up to 100 buses by the end of the year, providing turn-by-turn directions similar to navigation apps like Google Maps or Apple Maps. The NextGen Bus Navigation Pilot is supported by major new features in Skate, the MBTA’s internally managed bus dispatching app, which allow the MBTA’s Operations Control Center to map out, monitor, and manage unplanned bus detours on-the-fly.

“This technology is a step forward in improving service for customers and supporting our drivers who need to be nimble when unforeseen obstacles get in the way of running vehicles on regular routes,” said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “MBTA bus service is a great option for travel and we believe the new technology will result in more efficient bus service, reduced travel times, and improved service reliability.”

“As we continue to improve bus service for our riders, it’s important to put our workforce in a better position to succeed. We all know how the ability to navigate our road network can vary from day to day, and even hour by hour, affecting travel times. We are utilizing technology to give our dispatchers and operators the tools to make timely decisions and deliver improved and more reliable travel for our riders. The NextGen Bus Navigation Pilot does just that,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Providing our front-line bus operators with turn-by-turn directions is another example of the investments we’re making in our workforce, building a more resilient and nimble transit system. Credit goes to our Technology and Operations teams along with our Safety Division that have worked to ensure the NextGen Bus Navigation Pilot Program is safely implemented.”

Automobile drivers increasingly use navigation apps like Google Maps or Apple Maps for turn-by-turn directions, which typically provide the fastest, most efficient route. However, the needs of the MBTA’s buses, which operate along fixed routes making hundreds of scheduled stops at bus stops, are very different. During special events, closed streets, and unplanned subway service suspensions, MBTA buses follow approved detours and shuttle bus accommodations provided by the Control Center, which can sometimes be complicated by narrow and winding streets.

In designing and implementing the NextGen Bus Navigation Pilot, the MBTA addressed these challenges by:

Using modern practices from the technology industry: Rather than relying purely on proprietary systems, the MBTA combined its in-house software engineering staff experts with an in-development tool from Swiftly.

Centering safety: Minimizing distractions is even more important for bus operators than for most drivers given their varied responsibilities keeping riders safe. The MBTA’s Safety Division has been engaged since this pilot’s inception, orchestrating testing and planning that helped Swiftly and internal technology staff ensure that the pilot technology is supportive, not distracting, for bus operators.

Listening to front-line staff: For almost a year, the MBTA and Swiftly iterated and tested with bus operators, inspectors, and dispatchers, ensuring that the turn-by-turn software and new detour features in Skate reflect the input and expertise of front-line staff.

“Providing safe and reliable service is the core to everything we do at the T — and that starts with supporting our operators,” said MBTA Director of Bus Safety Asia Williams. “Turn-by-turn navigation will ensure a seamless transition as the T continues to update its routes and reinforce bus operators’ existing knowledge, giving them more confidence. We tested this feature with our operators and instructors to ensure that the technology works seamlessly in real-world conditions, creating a safer on-board experience.”

Swiftly’s navigation solution will provide bus operators audible and visual turn-by-turn directions from a low-cost, off-the-shelf tablet. Concurrently, new features in the internal Skate app allow bus dispatchers to draw detours on a map from the Control Center – Skate then allows these detour maps to be shared with inspectors and other staff who manage service in real time across the system. The MBTA plans to eventually push these detour directions to the in-cab Swiftly tablets, and ultimately also to bus riders via industry-standard real-time open data feeds.

“We are delighted to partner with the MBTA to bring a modern navigation experience for the unique concerns of transit to life,” said Swiftly’s Chief Product Officer Meredith Bordoni. “With Navigation in Onboard App, transit agencies can prevent wrong turns, improve service reliability and safety, guide operators through detours, and build operator confidence. While feedback from dozens of transit agencies informed Swiftly’s approach, the MBTA’s unique open data standard orientation and innovative development approach made the agency an extraordinary partner in solving transit navigation challenges for the whole industry.”

By building on a combination of in-house tools, off-the-shelf hardware, and modern vendors like Swiftly, the MBTA is preparing for future innovation and iteration. In an industry where technology can often remain stagnant, the MBTA’s Technology Innovation Department can iterate quickly based on feedback from dispatchers and other front-line staff.

“We’ve hired over 350 new operators in the last year. Though we train operators on all routes, it still can be a nerve-wracking experience to get out on the road for new operators,” said MBTA Executive Director of Bus Transportation Sean Mills. “This helps provide them with more confidence to learn more routes and be able to cover what would otherwise be dropped trips, when they have availability.”

“The team has built the detours feature with dispatchers, for dispatchers,” said MBTA Bus Dispatcher Byron Randolph. “They’ve done it by spending time learning from us, speaking our language, and understanding our needs. I appreciate what the team has built. It’ll make detour management so much easier for dispatchers by saving us time and improving how we work with staff in the field.”

The MBTA will monitor the NextGen Bus Navigation Pilot over the fall and the winter 2024/2025. Following this evaluation period, the new technologies will be prepared to roll out to all bus garages with detailed real-time bus detour information available for riders too.

The MBTA’s Technology Innovation team utilizes creative technology solutions to improve transit service for riders and the T’s workforce. Members of the public interested in joining this exciting team can view their open positions online.

For more info, visit mbta.com or connect with the T on X @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.