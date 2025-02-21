The Vilna joins together with JArts

By Sun staff

The Vilna Shul, Boston’s Center for Jewish Culture based at 18 Phillips St., has officially joined Jewish Arts Collaborative (JArts) “to elevate and expand access to Jewish culture and community across Greater Boston,” according to a Feb. 1 press release.

​“This is an extraordinary opportunity for The Vilna to expand its reach and deepen its impact by thinking in bigger and bolder ways about how we inspire, engage and educate people of all backgrounds about Jewish culture,” said Dalit Horn, executive director of The Vilna.

​The Vilna and JArts have long been collaborators, curating cultural events and art installations that highlight the diversity of the Jewish experience. JArts will become integrated into The Vilna, establishing the central hub for Jewish culture, learning, and connection through their diverse and complementary offerings.

As part of this transition, Laura Mandel, formerly executive director of JArts, has stepped into the role of managing director of program strategy and impact at The Vilna.

“Jewish cultural institutions are essential outlets for translating Jewish tradition, history and heritage in ways that are relevant, compelling, and meaningful for today,” said Mandel, who also serves as board chair for the Council of American Jewish Museums.

Of this historic union, Rabbi Marc Baker, president and CEO of Combined Jewish Philanthropies, said: “The Vilna and JArts are vibrant treasures of our community, and their coming together marks an exciting step forward in nurturing Jewish culture holistically. This partnership strengthens our community and serves as a beacon of light and creativity.”

Visit vilnashul.org or email [email protected] for more information.