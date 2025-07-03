Beacon Ensemble to Hold First Music Festival July 6-8

By Sun staff

A newly established Beacon Hill-based, contemporary-music chamber ensemble will present its first music festival from Sunday to Tuesday, July 6-8.

​Beacon Ensemble’s inaugural festival kicks off with an Opening Night event, featuring Nadia Benes and Daniel Weitz, Sunday, July 6, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Takeda Pharmaceutical, located at 650 East Kendall St. in Cambridge. This social hour, replete with snacks and beverages, will feature a musical exhibition with cellist Weitz and dancer Benes. A raffle will follow to help raise funds for Beacon Ensemble and its inaugural festival.

​There is a suggested donation of $30 per person to attend this event, with a minimum suggested donation of $10 per guest. Visit https://lu.ma/8rho8t43 to purchase tickets and for more information on this event.

​On the second night of the festival (Monday, July 7), Bad Time to Scream will perform at Beacon Hill Friends House, located at 6 Chestnut St. on Beacon Hill. The performance is set for 7-9 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Hornist Amber Dai and violist Robert Bruce will at this time present the debut performance of their new music duo, ‘Bad Time to Scream.’

Their ensemble is dedicated to creating a space for experimentation, boldly embracing the messy and loud aspects of the creative process, and they will showcase a fresh program featuring almost all world premieres by composers based in New York City and Boston.

There is a suggested donation of $30 per person to attend this event, with a minimum suggested donation of $10 each guest. Visit https://lu.ma/nh4jcd61 to purchase tickets and for more information on this event.

For the festival’s final evening on Tuesday, July 8, Beacon Ensemble string quartet will offer a concert performance at Beacon Hill Friends House. The performance is set to begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

At this time, Violinists Sophia Bernitz and Dmitri Ascarrunz; violist Robert Bruce; and cellist Alan-Toda Ambaras will present an eclectic program featuring works by established contemporary composers and rising artists, as well as a hidden gem from the 20th century.

For additional information on the festival, visit: https://www.beaconensemble.org/beacon-new-music-2025festival

Beacon Ensemble is a self-described “fiscally sponsored project of the Beacon Hill Friends House, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides opportunities for spiritual deepening, personal growth, and collective action.”