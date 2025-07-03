Beacon Ensemble to Hold First Music Festival July 6-8

By Sun staff
A newly established Beacon Hill-based, contemporary-music chamber ensemble will present its first music festival from Sunday to Tuesday, July 6-8.
Beacon Ensemble’s inaugural festival kicks off with an Opening Night event, featuring Nadia Benes and Daniel Weitz, Sunday, July 6, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Takeda Pharmaceutical, located at 650 East Kendall St. in Cambridge. This social hour, replete with snacks and beverages, will feature a musical exhibition with cellist Weitz and dancer Benes. A raffle will follow to help raise funds for Beacon Ensemble and its inaugural festival.
There is a suggested donation of $30 per person to attend this event, with a minimum suggested donation of $10 per guest. Visit https://lu.ma/8rho8t43 to purchase tickets and for more information on this event.
On the second night of the festival (Monday, July 7), Bad Time to Scream will perform at Beacon Hill Friends House, located at 6 Chestnut St. on Beacon Hill. The performance is set for 7-9 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Hornist Amber Dai and violist Robert Bruce will at this time present the debut performance of their new music duo, ‘Bad Time to Scream.’
Their ensemble is dedicated to creating a space for experimentation, boldly embracing the messy and loud aspects of the creative process, and they will showcase a fresh program featuring almost all world premieres by composers based in New York City and Boston.
There is a suggested donation of $30 per person to attend this event, with a minimum suggested donation of $10 each guest. Visit https://lu.ma/nh4jcd61 to purchase tickets and for more information on this event.
For the festival’s final evening on Tuesday, July 8, Beacon Ensemble string quartet will offer a concert performance at Beacon Hill Friends House. The performance is set to begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
At this time, Violinists Sophia Bernitz and Dmitri Ascarrunz; violist Robert Bruce; and cellist Alan-Toda Ambaras will present an eclectic program featuring works by established contemporary composers and rising artists, as well as a hidden gem from the 20th century.
For additional information on the festival, visit: https://www.beaconensemble.org/beacon-new-music-2025festival
Beacon Ensemble is a self-described “fiscally sponsored project of the Beacon Hill Friends House, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides opportunities for spiritual deepening, personal growth, and collective action.”