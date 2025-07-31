Youth Development Fund Open for Applications

Special to the Sun

The City of Boston will invest $1.5 million into community-based youth programming; take steps to immediately provide engaging activities and spaces for Boston’s young people

Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston’s Human Services Cabinet announced applications are now open for the 2026 Youth Development Fund (YDF), a $1.5 million grant program included in Boston’s fiscal 2026 annual operating budget to support non-profit organizations that provide high quality, engaging programming for youth and young adults ages 14-24. Funding will be prioritized for areas that are aligned with the Mayor’s Connect, Learn, Explore commitment to youth. The goal of this grant is to increase the variety of free youth programming in the city and provide a positive outlet for young people when they’re not in school. The application is open until 5:00 p.m. on August 26, 2025.

“We’re working to make Boston a city where every young person has access to enriching experiences outside of the classroom,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “By directing funds to initiatives that support youth programming we are not just investing in the futures of our young people, but in the future of our entire community. Thank you to our Office of Human Services for their work in launching this grant. I can’t wait to see the programs that our partner organizations will offer and all the ways they will bring new and exciting experiences for our young people.”

This year, the Youth Development Fund will support non-profit youth-serving organizations through two tracks of funding – one track for small, emerging organizations and another track for larger, established organizations. Those chosen for the emerging awards will be invited to participate in the Emerging Organization Learning Community, a series of free training and capacity-building workshops. This will be the third year that the Mayor’s Office of Human Services has offered the Learning Community.

“Boston has a rich ecosystem of youth-serving organizations that are focused on creating safe, welcoming spaces for our young people to grow and develop,” said Human Services Chief José F. Massó. “I am excited to continue the City’s partnership with many of these organizations.”

The YDF Emerging Organization Grant will support organizations that have an annual operating budget of $300,000 or less. All Emerging Organization Grants will come with technical assistance and capacity-building opportunities to help smaller organizations develop the skills needed to grow their programs. These grantees will also be partnered with a mentor organization that can provide coaching in non-profit leadership.

“The YDF Emerging Organization grant helped clarify our organization’s values, vision, and gave us concrete next steps to move our organization forward while at the same time helping us build community and mutual support with other exciting nonprofits in Boston,” said Evan Hershenson, Executive Officer and Treasurer of Dot Art, an FY25 grantee.

Larger organizations, those with a budget greater than $300,001 but less than $5 million, are eligible for the YDF Established Organization track. This grant opportunity is available to medium-to-large-sized youth development organizations with a strong track record of engaging young people and achieving successful outcomes. Grant awards in this category can go up to $30,000.

As in past years, the Youth Development Fund grants focus on categories of programming that align with Mayor Wu’s Connect, Learn, Explore commitment to providing opportunities for youth to explore and discover their passions. Organizations that present programming in the following areas will be prioritized:

• Sports, including swimming and biking

• Gardening, urban farming, and culinary arts

• Arts, including both visual and performing arts

• Other youth development programming

In FY25, the YDF supported 99 grantees which provided out-of-school programming during the academic year, covering every neighborhood of Boston. Programming spanned a variety of options including sports, arts, academic support, after school programming, and entrepreneurship. Collectively, the FY 2025 YDF grantees served approximately 7,500 youth across Boston.

The Human Services cabinet oversees six departments that provide direct services to Boston residents: Boston Centers for Youth & Families, Boston Public Library, Age Strong Commission, Office of Youth Engagement & Advancement, Office of Returning Citizens and the Office of Veterans’ Services.