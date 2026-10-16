Mayor Wu officially launches annual Legacy Business Award nominations

Mayor Michelle Wu has announced the launch of the nomination period for the fifth annual Legacy Business Awards. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, October 30, 2026. Residents are encouraged to nominate long standing businesses that have been located within the city of Boston for at least 10 years and contribute to the cultural, historical, and societal fabric of their community or neighborhood.

“Boston’s long-standing businesses are more than economic drivers–they are community anchors and neighborhood hubs,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Nominations are now open for the Legacy Awards, and we are excited to celebrate the fifth cohort of awardees. We encourage residents to nominate the local businesses that serve their communities every day and help make Boston a home for everyone.”

To nominate a business, residents can use the online form or call the Office of Small Business at 617-635-0355 for assistance. To date, 120 local businesses representing over 4,500 years of service to Boston’s neighborhoods have been honored through the Legacy Business Program. By recognizing and supporting legacy businesses on an annual basis, this program supports Mayor Wu’s vision for Boston being a family-friendly and vibrant city that creates more opportunities for residents to build generational wealth.

“Legacy businesses are the true heartbeats of our communities,” said Interim Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion Donald Wright. “They are far more than commercial storefronts. They are emotional anchors and living archives of our shared history. From the memories of shopping alongside a parent or grandparent to the pride of buying your very first item with your own money, these long-standing establishments hold generations of local life within their walls.”

After the nomination period closes, the Office of Small Business verifies eligibility for all nominees and submits a list of nominated, eligible businesses to the City Council. City Councilors then create a shortlist of potential awardees. Next, a committee—led by the Office of Small Business—will review this shortlist and submit a list of finalists to Mayor Wu. Selections are based on application scoring and community support. The committee ensures the list is representative of Boston by industry, neighborhood, gender, and race.

“Our office is committed to supporting our small businesses: start, grow, and stay in Boston,” said Aliesha Porcena, City of Boston Director of Small Business. “This program honors businesses, who have done just that and continue to be staples in our community. Our legacy businesses provide jobs, generate dollars for the local economy, and contribute to the vibrancy of Boston. Honoring businesses that have given our city, neighborhoods, and families so much does not get old, it gets more exciting each year.”

The City of Boston will recognize the 30 Legacy Business Award winners at a public awards ceremony in early June 2027. The Office of Small Business will provide awardees with a commercial lease toolkit, free legal consultation, support with succession planning, and other technical assistance related to the health and success of long-term businesses.

“We have been serving children and families in Boston for many years, and it meant a lot to know that our work and commitment to the community were recognized by the City,” said Cindy Liao, Center Director of 2026 Legacy Business Winner Little Panda Early Learning and Care Center. “After the news came out, many of our current and former parents saw that Little Panda had received the award and reached out right away to congratulate me. That was especially touching because these families have been such an important part of Little Panda over the years. It made me feel that this recognition was not only for us, but also for the families and community who have supported us along the way. The ceremony was a very special moment for us and made me proud of how far Little Panda has come. It also encouraged us to keep doing what we love—supporting children, families, and our community.”

“We were both surprised and delighted to have been chosen for the Legacy Business Award,” said Lisa Weller, Owner of 2026 Legacy Business Winner Helen’s Leather Shop. “We have grown, evolved, and loved every minute of the past 53 years. The Legacy Business Awards gave us such a special evening to celebrate together and truly realize what my parents built. Helen’s Leather was joyfully represented at the event by four generations, our manager for the past 45 years, and our best customer cowboy Rob, who has almost as many boots as we do! It was a night we’ll never forget.”

The nomination form is available in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, Cape Verdean Creole, Portuguese, Somali, Russian, and French. Nominations are limited to one per resident. To learn more, visit the Legacy Business Program website.