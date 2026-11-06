MBTA prioritizing investments in the Green Line Modernization Program in November Major construction taking place November 7 – 15

As the MBTA continues to make significant improvements in its service and infrastructure, the MBTA is reminding riders about construction work on two major projects that are critical to ensuring the long-term reliability of the line and upgrading accessibility for all riders. The necessary work will take place during nine consecutive days of 24/7 access to portions of the Green Line from November 7 through November 15, which allows the MBTA to expedite these long-awaited upgrades in the most cost-efficient manner possible.

More About Green Line Central Tunnel Work

At over 100 years old, the MBTA’s Green Line legacy signal system is as old as the tunnel itself – the old signals currently in use are the same signals that were used when the first electric trolleys in North America were put into service in the late 1800s. This signal system is ready to be replaced with the upgraded, modern technology of today.

The age of the MBTA’s signals and the scale of replacing the entire system within the central tunnel makes the project challenging, and previous administrations had deferred this work due to its complexities. With a commitment to accomplishing long-awaited upgrades that riders deserve, the MBTA is no longer deferring these critical investments.

The best way to accelerate signal modernization within the Green Line tunnel is the phased approach: several diversions in service that build upon previous work accomplished. With 56 miles of new signaling cable already installed within the central tunnel during previous diversions in service, project crews will install an additional 16 miles of signal cable and about 1 mile of fiber optic cable during these nine days, will complete signal system connections, and will begin testing the modernized signal system at several key locations within the tunnel. Planned activities include:

​•​At Copley, crews will complete final signal system connections, including installation of signals, junction boxes, and track circuits, and begin system testing. ﻿

​•​Crews will install signal cable along the eastbound tracks between Park Street and Boylston, complete the installation of cable along the eastbound tracks between Park Street and Government Center, and complete signal cable installation within the Park Street track loop area. ﻿

​•​At Park Street, crews will continue work on signal system connections, including the installation of signals, junction boxes, and track circuits. ﻿

​•​At Government Center, crews will install signal cable along all Green Line track areas within the station.

When the project is complete, the new signal system will provide improved train detection, better train congestion management, and more consistent train spacing, which provide the foundation for improved service frequency. These operational upgrades also mean more reliable service for riders with fewer unplanned disruptions and emergency repairs caused by the older, aging signal system.

Compatible with the upcoming fleet of new Type 10 Green Line cars being put into passenger service next year, these signal upgrades also help prepare the MBTA for future generations of riders.

More About Green Line C Branch Accessibility Upgrades

The upcoming work beginning on November 7 will allow the MBTA to continue major progress in upgrading the accessibility of the Green Line. The Green Line C Branch Station Accessibility Improvements project is making accessibility improvements at seven inaccessible above-ground stations on the C Branch: Englewood Avenue, Dean Road, Tappan Street, the consolidated Fairbanks Street/Brandon Hall station, Summit Avenue, Saint Paul Street, and Hawes Street. When complete, all stations along the C branch will be accessible.

During these nine days in November, crews will advance important accessibility and infrastructure improvements along the entire Branch from Hawes Street to Englewood Avenue. Planned activities include:

​•​Crews will upgrade Green Line track and power infrastructure, including the installation of underground conduit crossings at Hawes Street and overhead catenary wire poles at Summit Avenue. ﻿

​•​Crews will continue station and platform improvements through the installation of platform edges, curbing, lighting and signage foundations, and pavement at Summit Avenue and Hawes Street. ﻿

​•​The structural steel for platform canopies will be installed at the Brandon Hall and Fairbanks Street ramps. ﻿

​•​Crews will install lighting, signage, and trackside landscaping at multiple stations along the C Branch. ﻿

​•​Existing inbound platforms and remaining shelters at Hawes Street and Summit Avenue will be removed.

With safety and the accessibility of the system of critical importance to the MBTA, the project has been thoughtfully and intentionally planned in two phases in order to bring accessibility upgrades to riders immediately, including a variety of new station amenities like upgraded lighting, wider waiting areas, and upgraded street crossings for pedestrians. As part of the first phase, the seven stations are being upgraded with 8” platforms in order to be ADA-compliant and accessible with the current fleet of MBTA Green Line vehicles.

A future second phase of the project will take place as the MBTA standardizes its Green Line fleet with exclusively Type 10 vehicles. At that time, the MBTA will make plans to raise the platform an additional six inches to achieve a 14” platform height for level-boarding of the Type 10s. The MBTA is unable to raise the platform to these heights now due to the bi-fold doors of the current Green Line vehicle fleet, which would make contact with a 14” platform and not be able to open. Importantly, the MBTA has prioritized delivering safety and accessibility improvements now before the complete retirement of the current fleet of vehicles to give riders the safe, modern, accessible station experience they deserve.

When the second phase is implemented, the existing platforms will have approximately six inches of height added to the existing platform structure with 6” slabs. The future work will be substantially simpler and less disruptive than constructing the platforms from scratch, and this approach allows the MBTA to improve safety and accessibility now while preserving a practical path to the ultimate platform configuration as the Green Line fleet evolves.

Maximizing Every Service Outage

The unencumbered access to the Green Line track area allows the MBTA to accomplish many other piggybacking projects. This work includes the following:

​•​Crews are continuing the critical station upgrade work at Symphony as well as replacing ties and ballast in the track area of the station.

​•​Work will continue as part of the Green Line Train Protection System (GLTPS) project, including uploading firmware, adjusting signal voltage, and verifying the system’s safe operating state on the GLTPS equipment.

​•​Complicated track work at switch areas and near the platform at Park Street will be accomplished.

​•​Crews will perform radio upgrades, including the installation of radiating cable and fiber-optic cables throughout the tunnels.

​•​Station security upgrades will be accomplished, including the installation of security cameras and associated equipment at Park Street, Downtown Crossing, and Broadway. ﻿

​•​Crews will accomplish upgrades at the Commonwealth Avenue pump room.

​•​Crews will install emergency lighting and conduit on Downtown Crossing and Arlington platforms.

​•​Through close coordination with the MBTA, the 252–264 Huntington Ave Tower development will conduct surveys of the area.

​•​Security & Emergency Management teams will accomplish security equipment maintenance at Government Center.

​•​As part of the E Branch Accessibility and Capacity Improvements project, crews will survey structural inverts along the track area between the E Branch portal and Heath Street.

​•​Visual inspections of tunnel structures will be conducted.

​•​The MBTA’s Power Department will perform general maintenance throughout the shutdown area.

​•​Crews will upgrade and repair stations as needed throughout the shutdown area.

​•​The MBTA’s Maintenance of Way team will replace timbers and ties along the E Branch.

Alternate Travel Options, November 7 – 15

Riders can find complete information at MBTA.com/GreenLine.

​•​ Riders using shuttle bus service should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Park Street from Cleveland Circle should budget at least an additional 25 minutes of travel in additional to their regular commute.

​•​B Branch: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Babcock Street and Back Bay.

​•​Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

​•​Fares will not be collected at surface-level stops between Babcock Street and Boston College.

​•​Route 57 bus service will be fare-free during this service change.

​•​C Branch: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Cleveland Circle and Back Bay.

​•​Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

​•​Shuttle bus service will not be available at Saint Mary’s Street, Kent Street, or Brandon Hall in both directions. Riders should instead utilize shuttle bus service at the next nearest stop.

​•​D Branch: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Kenmore and Back Bay.

​•​Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

​•​There will be free fares at Kenmore and Riverside with the fare gates open. Fares will also be free at all surface-level stops west of Kenmore.

​•​E Branch: Route 39 will replace Green Line E Branch service between Heath Street and Back Bay. Extra buses will be added to the 39 to accommodate additional capacity. The route will be fare-free during this service change.

​•​All shuttle buses are accessible to riders with disabilities. However, some buses used during weekday periods will be lift-equipped, coach-style buses. All shuttle buses operating on weekends will be ramp-equipped, low-floor buses. Accessible van service will also be available between North Station and Kenmore, including Copley/Back Bay, for riders who prefer it. Riders should see station personnel or use a station call box to request accessible van service.

​•​The Worcester Commuter Rail Line will be fare-free between South Station, Back Bay, and Lansdowne during this Green Line service change. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Lansdowne and regular fares should be purchased if traveling on a Commuter Rail line other than the Worcester Line.

More information is also available through in-station signage and public announcements. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA for up-to-date service information.

For more information, please visit MBTA.com/GreenLine or connect with the T on X @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.