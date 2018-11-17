News Briefs

PUBLIC SAFETY NOTES

At about 11:30 p.m. on Weds., Nov. 7, members of the Citywide Drug Control Unit located and arrested Angel Perez, 43, of Boston on firearm and drug related charges in the area of 70 South Bay Avenue in Boston. The suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection to an investigation in the area of 43 Dwight St. During the execution of a search warrant on Monday Nov. 5, officers arrested two suspects while recovering a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, 44 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of crack cocaine (see photo) along with $2,480 in U.S. currency. The suspect will appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and trafficking Class A and B Drugs.

KEEPING BOSTON SAFE: At about 2:11 AM on Wednesday Nov. 7, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) located and arrested Cheval Holmes, 48, of Dorchester, on breaking and entering charges in the area of 53 Huntington Ave. in the Back Bay. Officers were aware that the suspect was wanted in connection to two recent breaking and entering incidents involving a kiosk inside the Prudential Center Mall during which a total of 30 watches were stolen. The two incidents occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 27, and Weds., Oct. 31. Officers placed the suspect in custody without incident while recovering a screwdriver from inside his coat pocket. The suspect will appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges of breaking and entering (2 Counts), larceny and possession of burglarious tools.

Keeping Boston Safe: At about 5 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 5, members of the Citywide Drug Control Unit and District D-4 (South End) Drug Control Unit arrested two suspects on numerous firearm and drug related charges after executing a search warrant in the area of 43 Dwight St. in the South End. After members of the BPD SWAT Team entered the location and secured the two targets of the investigation, Luis Candelario, 44, of Boston, and Jean Welch, 32, of West Roxbury, investigators were able to discover and recover a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, 44 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of crack cocaine (see photo) along with $2,480 in U.S. currency.

During the course of the investigation, officers further discovered that both of the aforementioned suspects had been mandated to wear GPS monitoring devices as directed and instructed given the terms of their probation. Both suspects informed officers that they had forcibly detached and removed the GPS ankle bracelets and, as a result of doing so, fully understood that in violating the terms of their probation, were consequently wanted out of several courts within the Commonwealth including New Bedford, Quincy and Framingham on various drug related charges.

Both suspects will appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and trafficking Class A and B Drugs in addition to answering for their outstanding warrants.

ONE LESS GUN: At about 8:08 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 3, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to shots fired in the area of Emerald Court and Shawmut Avenue in the South End. Officers responded to the above area and were able to locate a male suspect at Ringgold Park. The male suspect was wearing a dry, white undershirt which was unusual due to the inclement weather conditions at the time of the incident. Further investigation led to officers discovering the male suspect’s sweatshirt underneath an orange traffic drum as well as a firearm in the lock back position indicating the rounds it contained had been fired. Ballistic evidence was located in the area of Emerald Court and Shawmut Avenue.

Officers arrested Jamaal Gross-Christie, 20, of Roxbury. Gross-Christie is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, firearm discharged within 500 Feet of a dwelling, and Assault with Intent to Murder. Gross-Christie is expected to arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

ELLIS WINE GOES TO BERKLEE

The Ellis South End Neighborhood Association is pleased to announce its 9th Wine Tasting and Jazz Concert at Berklee College of Music on Weds., Dec. 5, at 6:15 p.m. The group will meet in the Davis VIP Room at the Berklee Performance Center before the concert to taste “Jazzy Wines” (chosen to match various jazz styles): big band, fusion, straight ahead, bebop, etc. The wines will be paired with a selection of appropriate jazzy cheeses, pates, fruit, etc. chosen to complement these wines.

Following the wine tasting Berklee has invited the group to join the “Berklee Concert Jazz Orchestra” performance held downstairs at the Berklee Performance Center at 8 p.m. Guests will hear some inspired original jazz composition and arrangements by some of the most creative writers on campus, played by some of the most talented young performers in the country today. Hailing from all parts of the globe, the Berklee Concert Jazz Orchestra is an international group that exemplifies the great melting pot that music can create, especially at Berklee. Come out and hear these young lions of the jazz world as they celebrate the spirit of creativity in jazz under the direction of trumpeter/composer Greg Hopkins, a professor in the Jazz Composition Department.

Space is limited, so reserve now by sending your check for $30 ($40 for non-ENA guests) by Dec. 3 payable to: “Ellis NA”, c/o Bill Gregor, 92 Appleton St., Boston, 02116 or by paying on the Ellis website: http://www.ellisneighborhood.org/. Please include the name(s) of those who will be attending. Questions? Contact Bill Gregor at [email protected] or (617) 510-9534.

BIOSQUARE MONEY PROPOSED FOR MASS/CASS

The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) has requested a vote by its Board at today’s (Nov. 15) meeting to allocate $82,215 in funds from the BioSquare project to clean up the Mass/Cass area.

The plan would be to expend the money with Project Place’s Clean Up Crew, beautifying the corridor that has major challenges with litter, homelessness and drug use.

The money came from mitigation from the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Lab, known as the NEIDL, a second research building on the site and an eight-story (1,400 space) parking garage. All of those project abut the Mass/Cass corridor and Connector.

The BPDA recommended approval, and it appeared the Board would approve it.

FLYNN, COLLEAGUES CALL HEARING ON SEXUAL ASSAULT

Last week, Council President Andrea Campbell and Councilor Ed Flynn called for a hearing on domestic violence and sexual assault in the City of Boston. The Councilors called attention to data compiled by Jane Doe Inc., the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and the 2010 National Intimate Partner Survey that indicated Massachusetts is on par with national averages as it relates to this repugnant behavior. They will look to discuss ways to provide support for victims, solutions for increasing reporting opportunities for all, such as our immigrant and LGBTQ communities, as well as other ways to educate the public about the prevalence of this abhorrent behavior in an effort to reduce domestic violence and sexual assault in the City of Boston.

Councilor Flynn said, “Council President Campbell and I look to have this conversation to ensure we are doing all we can to try to increase awareness, support victims, offer reporting opportunities for all our communities, and hopefully find ways to reduce domestic violence and sexual assault in the City of Boston. I would like to continue the work of my mother, Kathy Flynn, who sought to support victims of domestic violence during her time as First Lady of Boston.”

SOUTH END LIBRARY RENOVATION UPDATE

Marleen Neinhuis, president of the Friends of the South End Library (FOSEL) reported major news on the library renovation front this week.

Neinhuis said the Friends has a meeting last week with Boston Public Library President David Leonard and his team. After some discussion, the group agreed on a three-point plan.

First, there would be a refresh of the downstairs interior staring in April or May. It would require closing the library for a short period and would cost around $200,000, which is now available in public and private funds. That project would include new carpeting, fresh paint, and a better arrangement of furniture for safety.

The second piece would be to jumpstart the $100,000 program study to be as soon as possible and no later than July 1, 2019. The study is the first step in the library branch’s long term, multi-million dollar renovation. Such a study takes about one year to complete.

Finally, once the study is completed, it would guide further short-term improvements. These early action items would be paid for with $400,000 in public monies available in the July 2019 capital budget.

Neinhuis said they were told that the length of time from the study’s conclusion until the larger renovation could take as little as three years.

BACK BAY HAPPENINGS

Save the Date! The Fausa Christmas Luncheon will take place on Tues., Dec. 11, at noon in The College Club, 44 Commonwealth Ave. It is hosted by Nancy Thornley.

On Sunday, November 18, 2018, Five-Star Mandarin Oriental, Boston cordially invites guests for a special Afternoon Family Tea and Story Reading from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. Families can begin their Thanksgiving celebrations early with a chance to give thanks and give back with a portion of this event’s proceeds benefitting Franciscan Children’s – which provides a compassionate and positive environment where children with complex medical, mental health and educational needs receive specialized care. Special guests, Boston Marathon bombing survivors Patrick Downes and Jessica Kensky, will read from their children’s book, RESCUE AND JESSICA: A Life-Changing Friendship.

SOUTH END DATES

The UPNA Holiday Party will be held on Friday, Nov. 30, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Ben Franklin Institute of Technology on Berkeley Street. It will once again feature food prepared and contributed by a number of local restaurants. This year, they will also have live music from Carl Eisman. Feel free to bring family and friends as guests are welcome.

The South End Forum’s Opiate Working Group will meet on Nov. 27, at 4 p.m., in the Hampton Inn & Suites in the Mass/Cass corner.

The East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) announced it will NOT have a November meeting next week due to a light agenda and it being Thanksgiving week. Plan now for a big meeting on Dec. 18 at the AC Hotel. Also, watch for more details on the Holiday Social next month.

The next Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association (WSANA) meeting will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 27, in a location to be determined.

Award-winning author and Boston Globe Op-ed contributor, Joan Wickersham, will talk about her short-story collection, The News from Spain, and her acclaimed memoir, The Suicide Index: Putting My Father’s Death in Order, Tues., Nov. 27, at 6:30 p.m. Earlier this year, Wickersham spoke with eloquence at the library about Megan Marshall’s recent biography, ‘Elizabeth Bishop: A Miracle for Breakfast.’ The author will be introduced by her colleague, best-selling novelist, Sue Miller.

Get you tree locally! The Blackstone/Franklin Annual Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale is here. Please pre-or der before Nov. 26 for the best prices, greatest selection, and guaranteed availability. Orders can be picked up Dec. 1 in Blackstone Square from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Be sure to stay for the Association’s Holiday Event featuring a visit from Santa Claus.

Union Park Pizza on Washington Street (formerly Harry O's) will have a full opening after Thanksgiving, where you can enjoy pizza whole or by the slice.

FENWAY TIMES

Upcoming Fenway Park Events:

Saturday, 11/17/18—“The Game” Harvard v. Yale, 35,000 expected, 12:00pm-3:30 p.m.

Sunday, 11/18/18 – Fenway Hurling Classic | 20,000 expected | 12:30pm – 5:00pm

Tuesday, 11/20/18 & Wednesday, 11/21/18 – High School Football Thanksgiving Rivalry Doubleheaders | 10,000 expected | 12:30pm – TBA

Friday, 2/8/19 & Saturday, 2/9/19 – Red Bull Crashed Ice | 20,000 expected per day | TBA- TBA