Hundreds Attend Tree Lighting at Faneuil Hall

Christmas Tree lightings have had a rough time of it this year with the huge amounts of rain that have fallen on the Hub. This week, the annual Copley Square Tree Lighting was cancelled due to rain. However, Faneuil Hall did get its lighting off and rain free on Tuesday night. Hundreds flocked from the neighborhoods to see one of the largest trees in the city lit for the holidays Tuesday night. The night even saw an early visit from Santa. In the South End, Bay Village, Fenway/Kenmore and Back Bay, tree lightings will begin this weekend and will continue throughout the season. See a listing of all events in the Sun’s Holiday Guide inside.