News Briefs

BLC APPROVES RELOCATION OF ROBERT BURNS STATUE

The Boston Landmarks Commission approved on Monday the relocation of the Robert Burns statue from its current location in Winthrop Square back to its original location in the West Fens. The statue was originally dedicated in the Fens on Jan. 1, 1920, and several community members have expressed their dissatisfaction with its current location. They wanted it to be back in its original location in time to mark the centennial of its dedication. The original foundation for the statue in the Fens has been found, and it will be placed back on that. The BLC approved the relocation of the statue with the proviso that it is done in coordination with the Parks Department so as to not get in the way with all of the construction that will be occurring in the area.

BACK BAY HAPPENINGS

The NABB Police Panel/Public Safety Committee will hold its next meeting on Dec. 27 from 6 – 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Church of Boston, 66 Marlborough St. For more information, please feel free to email Charles Neckyfarow @[email protected]

SOUTH END DATES

The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association will NOT have a December meeting. They will start again in January.

It will take place on Monday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. in the Blackstone Community Center.

Compassionate Organics will hold its official community engagement meeting on Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the AC Marriott Hotel, 225 Albany St. The proposal is to put a marijuana dispensary at 633 Tremont St. The public is invited to ask questions.

The South End Forum Opiate Working Group has released its meeting schedule for Winter/Spring 2019. The group will meet at 4 p.m. in the Crosstown Hilton on Jan. 29, Feb. 19, March 19, April 23, and May 21.

The South End Forum will meet for its first quarterly meeting of 2019 on Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. in the South End Library. One topic of conversation among many will be the re-design options for Tremont Street.

The BPDA will hold a public meeting regarding the Alexandra Hotel on Jan. 9 from 6 -7:30 p.m. in the second-floor Training Room of the Boston Water & Sewer Commission Building, 980 Harrison Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119. The proponent proposes to retain and restore the facade of the Hotel Alexandra, and construct a new, approximately 150-room, 12-story boutique hotel with ground-floor restaurant and cafe space, and a rooftop level bar/restaurant.

FENWAY TIMES

Friday, Feb. 8, and Saturday, Feb. 9, – Red Bull Crashed Ice | 20,000 expected per day | TBA- TBA.

The entertainment license for the 2019 Fenway Park Concerts has been filed, and requests approval for a maximum of 12 concerts in 2019, which is the same number that the City authorized for 2018, according to Claire Durant, director of business and government affairs for the Red Sox. “For next year’s concerts, we will implement all of the measures that we used this year to address and mitigate local impacts,” she said in an email newsletter. “We hear your concerns and remain committed to open and candid communication on this and all topics.”

The 2019 Fenway Garden Society board has been elected, with Elizabeth Bertolozzi returning as the president and Rick Richter returning as the VP of the Park. Pamela Jorgensen will be the treasurer, Michelle Parkos will be VP of communication and marketing, and David Patel, Sr. will be the VP of administration. “We are so excited and honored to have the opportunity to participate at this level in the coming year,” Bertolozzi said.