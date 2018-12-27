South End Man Brutally Attacked, Robbed on Southwest Corridor

A South End man walking home on the Southwest Corridor Park from his job as a chef was brutally attacked on Friday night, Dec. 21.

The attack is only one of many to occur on the Corridor over the past couple of years, mostly by youth looking to rob or assault passersby.

Tyson Pickette was walking home and encountered two college-aged white males who demanded he turn over his belongings. However, Pickette refused and they punched him in the face and beat him repeatedly in the head. The struggle continued until he was able to flee the situation.

Pickette called 9-1-1 and then filed a police report.

However, the attack was so severe, according to information from his wife, that he had to be admitted later to Tufts Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery for fractures to his jaw. He also suffered severe bruising on his face and head.

Surveillance video footage from the attack was retrieved by police, and they are investigating the case.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover out-of-pocket medical expenses for the incident and his anticipated future treatments.