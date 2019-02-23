Uncategorized Galantine’s Day Fundraiser for the Women’s Lunch Place by The Boston Sun Staff • February 23, 2019 • 0 Comments Jessica Reyes, of Boston 25, and Katie Thompson, of WCVB, spend Galantine’s Day on Feb. 13 at Oak Long Bar + Kitchen in The Fairmont Copley Plaza – an event that helped raise funds for The Women’s Lunch Place in the Back Bay. Galentine’s Day, taken from the popular TV show ‘Parks and Recreation’ has become an annual celebration of gal pals on the day before Valentine’s Day.