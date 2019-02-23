Summer in the City Guide to Summer Camps and Activities

BEACON HILL NURSERY SCHOOL

74 JOY STREET

BOSTON, MA 02114

617-227-0822

BHNS.NET

Beacon Hill Nursery School announces its annual summer programming for 2019, packed with creative learning adventures for children ages 2 to 6. This unique summer program is staffed largely with the school’s own EEC qualified teachers and offers a stimulating and nurturing environment. Children enjoy spending their days exploring our two natural playscapes, discovering science and nature, participating in music, art, and yoga, and engaging in water play and outdoor activities. In addition, a wide variety of in-house field trips are part of the summer program experience, including visits from places such as The Museum of Science, Barn Babies, and the New England Aquarium. Utilizing the school’s outdoor natural playscapes, the program integrates exciting opportunities for young children in the city to engage with nature-based activities. Beacon Hill Nursery School Summer Program offers 8 1-week sessions from June 17-August 16 (closed the week of July 4th) for Toddlers (for children ages 2-2.8) and Mixed Age (for children ages 2.9-6). Tuition fees are $425 per week for the Mixed Age group and $530 per week for the Toddler group. The summer program hours are 8:30-1pm. Extended day from 1-3:30pm is available for children in the Mixed Age group. Please visit our website (www.bhns.net/summer-program) to register now!

BELMONT DAY SCHOOL

55 DAY SCHOOL LN,

BELMONT, MA 02478

(617) 484-3078

BELMONTDAY.ORG

Belmont Day School’s Summer Camp combines the best of summer fun with enriching programs for children entering pre-k through grade 9. At Belmont Day, summer is about making new friends, pursuing interests, and gaining independence. Activities include archery, movement, sports, art, nature and much more, with daily swimming lessons and a free swim period. Belmont Day summer programs are led by dedicated and experienced counselors. Be part of the Belmont Day community where kids explore, play, and grow. For more information visit www.belmontday.org/summer-discoveries.

BOSTON CHILDREN’S SCHOOL

8 WHITTIER PLACE

BOSTON, MA 02114

617-367-6239

Summer Fun Program

The Boston Children’s School Summer Fun Program celebrates it’s 37th year of providing exceptional summertime experiences and academic enrichment to children between the ages of 3 and 10 years old. The Summer Fun Program at The Boston Children’s School is conveniently located at Charles River Park, in the historic West End section of Boston. The location is fully air-conditioned. The school has its own private playground, which allows children to play outdoors away from the noise, congestion and traffic of the city streets. The location also allows children to explore the cultural richness of the City of Boston through field trips to museums, theaters, libraries and historic sites. The Summer Fun program is organized by age. Each age group is supervised, taught and nurtured by certified teachers, along with teacher interns from local area colleges. All activities are designed to be developmentally appropriate for each age group. Children can use the pool areas, on a daily basis, at The Clubs at Charles River Park. The Summer Fun program also offers children music appreciation, gymnastics, field trips, arts and crafts, tennis, and interactive storytelling. Parent involvement and participation are always a part of the program, which begins June 17 and ends Aug. 16, 2019

If you would like your child to become part of the 2019 Summer Fun Program at the Boston Children’s School, call Judy Langer, Program Director, at 617-367-6239.

CHARLESTOWN BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB

15 GREEN STREET

CHARLESTOWN, MA 02129

617-242-1775

BGCB.ORG

Summer programs at the Charlestown Club run from July 1st – August 16th, 2019

Summer Camp is for ages 6 (or entering First grade in September) to 12 years and will run 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ‘Extended Day’ available 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The Teen Young Leaders Program for ages 13-14 runs 9:00 a.m – 4:00 p.m.

Teen Evening Program (Gym, Swim, Driving School) for ages 13-18 are Monday thru Thursday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Session Dates:Mini week – Monday, July 1st to Wednesday, July 3rd (closed July 4th & 5th),Session 1 – Monday July 8th to Friday July 19th, Session 2 – Monday July 22nd to Friday August 3rd, Session 3 – Monday August 5th to Friday August 16th.

Registration starts:

Friday, March 1st – for current Club Members

Friday March 15th – for New Members

For more information contact Maura at the Club – (617) 242-1775

“E” INC. – ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE LEARNING CENTER

114 16TH STREET SUITE 1030

BOSTON, MA 02129

617-242-4700

EINC-ACTION.ORG

“e” inc.’s Summer Science and Discovery Program is back!

Who lives at the very Bottom of our Ocean or perhaps the further areas of Outer Space? “e” inc. is back with its Science & Discovery Program happening the last 2-weeks of August. Want to find some strange beings below or learn about the nebulae above? Lots to think about and Explore! This summer we are exploring the world of the deep, deep oceans week 1 and in week 2, we investigate the workings of Outer space – to infinity an beyond!! You won’t want to miss these great fun-filled days.

Camp times are from 9AM to 3:30 PM each day, with after care available, as well. Each week has a field trip off-site to add to the fun. Camp is open to children entering first grade in fall and goes up to fifth grade. As ever, at Science and Discovery Program, the days are full — conducting experiments, building models, observing live specimens, artistic opportunities, etc. – there’s something for everyone at “e” inc.!

For more information go to www.einc-action.org and click on the camp tab for information, sign-up papers, etc. We look forward to exploring these new frontiers with you.

HILL HOUSE

127 MOUNT VERNON STREET

BOSTON, MA 02108

617-227-5838

HILLHOUSEBOSTON.ORG

Join Hill House as we kick off our 20th(!) year of summer of camp for children ages 3-12 in Downtown Boston! Our American Camp Association accredited pro­grams are engaging and fun, provide professional and reli­able staff, and are a great way to explore the city of Boston OUTDOORS! Hill House Summer Camps encourage campers to build positive, life­long relationships. Campers make great new friends while learning about the amazing world around them, and, most importantly, have fun! Kiddie Kamp (ages 3-5), Day Camp (ages 5-12), sports programs, and extended day options offer campers the opportunity to participate in everything from arts and crafts to flag football, music, and swimming. For the third year in a row, our sail­ing, film and theater options highlight the 2019 camp season for our campers aged 7+. We also have expanded our Leaders In Training (LIT) program for any interested 13-15 year old. With so many options to choose from, including weekly field trips and themes, Hill House is confident your child will feel right at home. Our goal is sim­ple: to provide your family with a high-quality, safety conscious, and super fun summer camp in your backyard in the city. We can’t wait to spend our summer in the sun with you this year!”

KINGSLEY MONTESSORI SCHOOL

CAMPUS LOCATIONS:

30 FAIRFIELD STREET

26 EXETER STREET

BOSTON, MA 02116

617-226-4906

WWW.KINGSLEY.ORG

About Summer In The City

Uniquely nestled in the heart of Back Bay, Summer in the City at Kingsley provides children with an opportunity to pursue their interests throughout the summer, while exploring and utilizing all of the opportunities Boston has to offer! Join Kingsley for any or all of the unique weekly themes, including nature, sports, arts, music, engineering, and adventure. Sign up for Summer in the City and experience a summer of learning, adventure, and fun, with Boston as the backdrop. For ages 3–12.