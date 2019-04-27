News Briefs

BLC Approves 106 Verizon Wireless Antennas in and Around Fenway Park



In a hearing continued from last month, the Boston Landmarks Commission voted on April 23 to approve 92 radio units inside the stadium and 14 units on the exterior. A representative from Verizon Wireless said these additions are needed to increase cellular capacity in the park. The locations of the antennas will be painted to match the surroundings. Some BLC commissioners were upset with the fact that each cell provider can have their own systems, so there is potential that even more antennas could be installed. The Red Sox have approved this proposal as well.

SoWa Beer Garden Returns May 5

The SoWa Beer Garden returns on Sunday, May 5, but with a new format for 2019. This season, SoWa will act as a rotating pop-up, set to feature some of the regions best brewers. For periods ranging from one-to-four weeks, a different brewer will take over the taps and pour a variety of beers typically reserved for their respective taprooms.

Accordingly to Bradley St. Amand, Director of Operations for SoWa, “The beer garden was a huge hit last year, but we’re always looking to keep things fresh and exciting. This approach offers the best of both worlds. We still get to showcase a huge selection of craft beers, but also provide our favorite brewers an opportunity to engage directly with a new audience that otherwise might not be able to visit their brewery.”

Kicking things off this year (May 5 and May 12) will be Fiddlehead Brewing Company out of Shelburne, Vt. Some of their brews include: Fiddlehead IPA, Second Fiddle – DIPA, Mastermind – DIPA, Ghost Hits – Pale Ale, Rarefied Air – Pale Ale, Fiddlehead Mexican Lager and Tejas Morron – Brown Ale.

The first 55 customers will get a free Fiddlehead pint glass.

In addition to the hoppy goodness, opening day will feature live music by Elisa Smith & The Tiny Little Lies , lawn games, and a variety of Boston’s favorite food trucks and carts.

Looking ahead, future brewers will include SingleCut Beersmiths, Finback Brewery, Banded Brewing, and more, plus special events such as a Mother’s Day rosé pop-up with The Urban Grape and the annual Oktoberfest party hosted by Schilling Beer Company.

District 8 Candidate Debate

On Tuesday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m., Berklee College (160 Massachusetts Ave.), there will be a District 8 candidate debate. Join the Boston Wards 4 and 5 Democratic Committees, Fenway CDC, Fenway Civic Association, Greater Boston Young Democrats, and MassVOTE for a community conversation with the Boston City Council District 8 candidates. Margaret McKenna, President Emeritus of Lesley University and a civic and philanthropic leader in Boston, will be moderating. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at bit.ly/BostonD8Forum.

First Needle Take-back Day

Councilor Annissa Essaibi George and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) will sponsor the first-ever Citywide Needle Take Back Day on Thursday, April 25. The consortium has partnered with health centers across the City to allow residents to bring in needles for safe disposal between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. In the South End, two locations open for the effort are Boston Health Care for the Homeless on Albany Street and the South End Community Health Center on Washington Street. The Fenway Community Health Center on Boylston Street will also be participating.

Long Island Bridge Meeting May 7

The City is calling for as many residents as possible – especially from the South End – to make the trip to Quincy on Tuesday, May 7, for a state Chapter 91 waterways license meeting regarding the rebuilding of Long Island Bridge.

City officials have been stressing all week that having a big turnout from Boston will be critical in the state’s decision to grant this “make or break” license. Technically, the license allows the City to use tidelands for the bridge.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will conduct the meeting on May 7 at 7 p.m. in the Kennedy Center, Quincy Council on Aging, 440 East Squantum St., Quincy. The meeting is a public hearing so anyone from the public will be invited to give oral or written comments on the license.

Written comments can be given through May 27. Written comments must be addressed to: Chrissy Hopps, DEP Waterways Regulation Program, One Winter Street – Fifth Floor, Boston, MA 02108 or via e-mail to [email protected]

MAYOR’S COFFEE HOURS

Mayor Martin Walsh announced his Coffee Hours for the coming spring and summer months. All Coffee Hours run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The schedule is as follows:

•Tuesday, April 30, South End, O’Day Playground, 75 W. Newtown St.

•Thursday, May 2, Bay Village, Elliot Norton Park, 295 Tremont St.

•Tuesday, May 14, Fenway, Symphony Park, 39 Edgerly Rd.

•Thursday, May 23, Back Bay, Commonwealth Avenue Mall, 15P Comm Ave.

Participants will enjoy coffee and breakfast treats provided by Dunkin’ (Donuts) and fresh fruit from Star Market. In addition, each family in attendance will receive a flowering plant grown in the city’s greenhouses as a gift from Mayor Walsh. Residents at the event will also be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin’ Donuts. Information will be available on City programs from the Boston Public Library, Boston Public Schools, Boston Police Department, and Boston Centers for Youth & Families.

MARIJUANA MEETING ON COLUMBUS AVE

There will be an outreach meeting to the South End for a proposed marijuana establishment at 552 Columbus Ave. The meeting will take place on Thursday, May 2, at 6:30 p.m. in Union Church, 485 Columbus Ave., South End.

BACK BAY HAPPENINGS

•The NABB Alley Rally will take place on Saturday, May 4, in the Back Bay. Happening since 1967, the rally is an effort by neighbors to keep the Back Bay beautiful via spending three hours sweeping up the alleys and side streets. Residents are invited to meet at 8:30 a.m. on May 4 in the Clarendon Street Playground for coffee, bagels and donuts. At 9 a.m., neighbors will head off to clean up. Gloves and tools will be provided. Return to the playground at noon for a lunch and raffle.

•The Back Bay Association will hold its 96th annual meeting on May 13, 9 a.m., in the John B. Hynes Veteran Memorial Convention Center. Keynote speaker will be Mayor Martin Walsh.

•Commonwealth Avenue Mall Lighting: Dark stretches of Commonwealth Avenue Mall will stay bright year round, thanks to the launch of a plan to design and install permanent lighting of the statues on each block of the Mall. The first project will be the Morison statue in the Spring of 2019, followed by the Garrison and Collins statues. We are currently raising funds for the Commonwealth Avenue Mall Statue Lighting. If you’d like to help, you can donate online at friendsofhtepublicgarden.org or by sending a check in the mail. For more information, email Margaret Pokorny at [email protected], or call 617-723-8144.

•On April 30, Jody Adams will be honored with the Women Who give Award at the Women’s Lunch Place eat LUNCH give luncheon. The longtime WLP kitchen volunteer and award winning chef and restaurateur has a strong commitment to hunger relief and is an active philanthropist in Boston.

•The NABB Police Panel/Public Safety Forum will take place on April 25, 6 p.m., in the sanctuary of the First Church in Boston, 66 Marlborough St. For more information, contact [email protected]

•The NABB Architecture Committee will meet on Tuesday, April 30, at 6:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1 on the second floor of the New England College of Optometry, 424 Beacon St. The Committee usually meets on the first Tuesday, which would be in May, but this time is meeting on the last Tuesday of April. For more information, contact Sue Prindle at [email protected]

CITY CELEBRATES CPA HISTORIC PRESERVATION

At a citywide celebration of the Community Preservation Act (CPA) on Monday in Charlestown, several awards were delivered to historic preservation projects in Back Bay, Fenway and the South End. More than $11 million was devoted in this funding round to historic preservation. The local projects include:

Back Bay –

•$430,000 for a new roof and exterior restoration at the Church of the Covenant.

•$306,700 to restore the doors and entrances of the Emmanuel Church.

•$200,000 to restore the stairs and fenced-off main entrance of the Arlington Street Church on Boylston Street.

•$420,000 to stabilize, restore, and weatherproof the First Baptist Church steeple.

Fenway –

•$200,000 to restore the Johnson Gates and Westland Ave entrance paths to the Back Bay Fens.

South End –

•$46,260 to complete a new roof for the South End House.

•$136,500 to Haley House to complete fire safety features in the historic townhouse used for a daily soup kitchen, job training program, and volunteer housing.

•$400,000 to Union United to complete accessibility features for a community food pantry and meeting space.

DERBY DAY AT FAIRMONT COPLEY

On Saturday, May 4, OAK Long Bar + Kitchen is hosting its fifth annual Kentucky Derby Party. Saddle up starting at 4 p.m. for food and drink specials. Race time is 6:50 p.m. and a big screen TV will be set-up to catch all the action. A bugler will play in the dining room leading up to the race for a true Churchill Downs experience. No tickets required. Derby attire is strongly encouraged, so break out your finest seersucker, sundresses, bowties and hats. Prizes will be bestowed for “Best Dressed” “Best Hat” and “Best Tie,” selected by NBC-10 Boston’s Colton Bradford. All winners announced at 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH END DATES

•The Spring Squares cleanup for Blackstone/Franklin Neighborhood Association will take place on Sunday, April 28, with the We Love You foundation. The event is family oriented with clean up activities from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and family fun from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

•There will be informational meetings on Monday, April 29, for two developments in the Chester Square area. Both meetings are in the South End Library. The first is at 6 p.m. and involves a proposal for 770 Tremont St., an expansion above the dental office. The second meeting is at 7 p.m. and involves a new building at 527 Mass Ave/223 Northampton St.

•The Chester Square Neighbors will meet on Weds., May 1, in Hampton House, 155 Northampton St., at 7 p.m. The meeting will include discussion of a position on projects at 770 Tremont St. and 527 Mass Ave. There will also be discussion of Outreach Strategies in the neighborhood and dates/times for summer stoop parties.

•SAVE THE DATE: The City’s Love Your Block clean-up effort for the spring will take place on Saturday, May 4, at several locations across the South End, Back Bay and Bay Village.

FENWAY TIMES

•The Peterborough Senior Center holds bingo at 12:30 and a Tech Café at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Come play bingo and meet new people, or can get help with your phone or tablet/computer.