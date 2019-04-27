Emerald Necklace Conservancy Announces 16th Annual Party in the Park

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy announces the must-attend 16th Annual Party in the Park luncheon. Designed to raise funds and awareness for the Emerald Necklace, the city’s beloved annual event will be held on Wednesday, May 15, at the Franklin Park Playstead.

“The Emerald Necklace is a 1,100-acre park system that serves as a backyard for City residents and a destination for more than one million visitors each year,” said Party in the Park founder Wendy Shattuck. “Thanks to the dedication of many over the years, we are looking forward to a successful fundraiser to continue to restore and maintain Olmsted’s landscape masterpiece.”

Last year, the luncheon raised more than $1.24 million for special restoration projects in the park system throughout Boston and Brookline. Held in spring for the past 15 consecutive years, the event attracts 800 of Boston’s most notable women and gentlemen for a stylish afternoon under a tent. Party in the Park will be held at Franklin Park, the largest park in the system at over 500 acres, and considered by Frederick Law Olmsted the “crowning jewel” of the Necklace.

Party in the Park will feature the presentation of the Liff Spirit Award to a superior park advocate who has made an indelible impact on the preservation of parks and open space.

“Party in the Park, the signature fundraising event for the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, funds capital improvements and important tree care in the parks,” noted Karen Mauney-Brodek, President of the Emerald Necklace Conservancy. “We are extremely proud of the work the Conservancy does each year to maintain, improve, and celebrate our parks, which are such an important part of our city, communities, environment and of Frederick Law Olmsted’s legacy. We are grateful to the community for its support, and to the Party in the Park committee, whose hard work and dedication make Party in the Park’s season of events so successful.”

Boston’s most generous philanthropists and park supporters will be in attendance at Party in the Park, widely considered the city’s “Must-Attend Fundraiser.” More than 800 women (and a few brave gentlemen) will mingle under a tent on the picturesque grounds of the Playstead in Franklin Park, wearing their finest millinery. From picture hats and fascinators to cloches and pillboxes, every conceivable type of headgear will be on display. Festive spring décor, including stunning Winston Flowers arrangements, will grace the venue while attendees enjoy a champagne and hors d’oeuvres reception, courtesy of The Catered Affair, before lunch is served.

Proceeds from Party in the Park benefit the Justine Mee Liff Fund, named in honor of the late Boston Parks Commissioner, who served from 1996 until her untimely passing in 2002. Liff’s vision, leadership and dedication have encouraged a new generation of park supporters and advocates dedicated to the continual restoration and enhancement of the historic Olmsted-designed Emerald Necklace.