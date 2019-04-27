Sexual Assault Brawl Transpire at House of Blues when Rapper Fails to Show

Police are actively investigating a sexual assault and large brawl that broke out at the House of Blues and on Lansdowne Street last Wednesday, April 17, when rapper Kodak Black failed to show up for two concerts.

The scene was described as being way out of control by witnesses on social media, with many saying they were in nearby restaurants that were put on lockdown.

Boston Police said at about 8:20 p.m. on April 17, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a call for a sexual assault at the House of Blues on Lansdowne Street in Fenway. Officers arrived on scene and observed a large group of approximately 200 people waiting outside the venue. Officers entered the building where they encountered approximately 800 people inside who appeared to be growing restless while awaiting the start of the scheduled performance by Kodak Black.

After an exhaustive search, officers were able to locate the sexual assault victim and escorted the party outside to a waiting ambulance for treatment and evaluation. While the officers continued to attend to the victim, the crowd both outside and inside the venue grew unruly upon learning that the headline performer of the show would not be appearing. Officers called for additional responding units to assist with crowd control and dispersal. Through their coordinated efforts, officers, supervisors and command staff members were able to restore order and clear the area after about 30 minutes.

There were no reported injuries on scene.

Officers arrested Samuel Simmons, 20, of Newton after a brief struggle after observing him push and punch members of the House of Blues security staff while attempting to regain entry through an emergency exit door. The suspect was charged with Assault and Battery, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest and Trespassing.

A Licensed Premises Violation was issued to the House of Blues for both the sexual assault and the altercation involving the patron and staff member.

The investigation into the initial sexual assault is deemed classified and remains active and ongoing at this time.

The House of Blues Twitter account announced that the show wasn’t going to happen at 6:30 p.m. on the night of the show, apparently after allowing hundreds of ticketed fans into the venue.

“With sincere apologies, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Kodak Black shows have been postponed. New dates will be announced as soon as possible,” read the Tweet.