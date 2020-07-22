News Pop-Up Bike Lanes by The Boston Sun Staff • July 22, 2020 • 0 Comments A pop-up bike lane emerged on Charles Street Extension by the Boston Common this week as part of the Healthy Streets program. The initiative was released in May as part of Mayor Martin Walsh’s COVID-19 responses. On Tuesday this week, these lanes around the Common were the first to pop up. They stretched from Tremont to Boylston to Charles and Beacon Streets. A more permanent plan for such lanes has been discussed prior to COVID0-19 as part of the City’s Connect Downtown planning.