Three Suspects Arrested on Mass/Cass After Robbing Victim of Bicycle on Columbus Ave.

Two juveniles and an adult were arrested at 4:31 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 after officers from District D-4 (South End) responded to a call for an armed robbery at Columbus Avenue and Camden Street in the South End. The officers received information from Boston 9-1-1 operators that a victim was robbed by three black males who threatened to stab him and then stole his bike.

The responding officers located the victim in the area of 624 Columbus Ave. and learned that the he was riding his bike and had stopped on the sidewalk. While going through his belongings, a Blue Citi bike being operated by an unknown male, crashed into him and knocked him to the ground. While on the ground, the victim reported that he was punched several times and instructed to remain on the ground and count to 20 or he would be stabbed.

After counting to 20, the victim looked up and saw one of the suspects going through his belongings. The suspect then kicked the victim and ordered him to remain on the ground and keep counting. The suspects eventually fled the scene stealing the victim’s bike.

Police were provided a description of the suspects and the victim’s stolen bike. After that description was broadcasted to Boston Police Operations, officers from D-4 observed three individuals, and a bike, matching the description of the suspects and stopped them in the area of Tremont Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard. One suspect was found to be in possession of a knife. Officers conducted an identification procedure and based on witness statements and video surveillance; the three suspects were placed under arrest. A knife was also recovered from the adult suspect at the time of arrest. Officers from the Northeastern University Police Department also responded and assisted in the investigation by providing video of the robbery to officers.

Christian Issiah Heck, 18, of Norfolk, and a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male of Boston will be charged with: Armed Robbery, two counts of Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon to wit shod foot and bike, and Receiving Stolen Property.

Christian Issiah Heck will be arraigned in the Roxbury District Court and the two Juvenile males will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.