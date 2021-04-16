Adult Male Arrested with a Loaded Firearm After a Call for Shots Fired in the South End

At about 8:57 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a call for shots fired in the area of 193 Warren Avenue in the South End – more specifically in the Ellis neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers located multiple shell casings in front of 193 Warren Avenue and stopped a possible suspect, later identified as Lamar Stanford, 28, of Boston, in front on 430 Columbus Ave.

Stanford was positively identified by witnesses and after a pat frisk, officers recovered a loaded Taurus G2C 9 mm firearm from Stanford’s right pocket. The firearm contained three live rounds of ammunition and one round jammed in the ejection port.

Stanford was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition and Firearm Discharged within 500 Feet of a Dwelling. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.