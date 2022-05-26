News Briefs

Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours

Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours are a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Dunkin’ will be on-site to keep Bostonians runnin’ with freshly brewed and full of flavor Iced Coffee and assorted fan-favorite munchkins® donut hole treats. In addition, each family in attendance will receive a free flowering plant provided by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, while supplies last. Dunkin’ will brew up even more event fun with Dunkin’-izedlawn games and gift card giveaways. Residents at each event will be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin’. Fresh fruit will be provided by Star Market. Additional support by City Express.

The Bay Village/Chinatown neighborhood coffee hour will take place on June 2 from 9:30-10:30am at Elliot Norton Park, 295 Tremont St.

The South End neighborhood coffee hour will take place on June 10 from 9:30-10:30am at Peters Park, 230 Shawmut Ave.

Sweet & Sour, LLC Community Meeting

• Tuesday, May 31, 6pm

• Join Zoom Meeting here.

• Meeting ID: 829 0038 2193

• Call-In Number: 301-715-8592

Family and Friends Living Healthy–Saturday Morning Walks

Attend Saturday Morning Walks hosted every Saturday beginning Saturday, June 4 and ending Saturday, September 24. The group will be meeting at the Franklin Park Golf Course Clubhouse located on 1 Circuit Dr, Dorchester, MA at 9:15 AM and walking starts at 9:30 AM. This is a great way for people to get fit and build connections with others in the Greater Boston area.

Donald C. Kelley’s Work on Display at Stovefactory Gallery June 17

An exhibition of Donald C. Kelley’s work will be shown at the Stovefactory Gallery June 17 – July 17. “Donald C. Kelley: The Legacy Continues” explores his use of color and large space to produce works teeming with energy and human connection. A former Charlestown resident, Donald Kelley was a major figure in post-war, late 20th century Abstract Expressionism.

A cocktail reception to open the show will be held on Friday June 17, 5-8 at the gallery. The Stove Factory Gallery, located at 523 Medford Street in Charlestown, will be open weekends 12 – 5 during the show.

For more information, visit www. ArtistsGroupofCharlestown.com