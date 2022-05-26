Rep. Michlewitz Secures $1.2 Million for South and Chinatown in State Budget

After three days of debate and over a thousand proposed amendments, the $49.73 billion FY23 state budget passed the House of Representatives 155-0 and now goes to the Senate for their consideration.

In the budget South End and Chinatown’s State Rep. Aaron Michlewtiz, Chairman of Ways and Means, secured nearly $2 million in state funding for South End and Chinatown programs and projects.

In the South End Michlewitz was able to secure $300,000 for the Ellis Memorial Early Education Center that he said will support the operating budget at the

“There is another $125,000 in the budget to support education programs run by the Community Music Center of Boston as well as $75,000 to support programs run by South End Soccer,” said Michlewitz. “

Michlewtiz earmarked $50,000 to support ongoing renovations at Crite Park as well as $10,000

to support South End Baseball operations and for the program to purchase equipment.

Over in Chinatown Michlewitzsecured $150,000 to support the “Moving Ahead” program run by St. Francis House as well as $100,000 to support Boston Asian (YES) Youth Essential Services youth violence prevention programs.

“Another $100,000 will go to supporting the programs of the Asian-American Women’s

Political Initiative as well as $100,000 to support adult English and citizenship classes run by the

Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association,” said Michlewitz.

Michlewitz also earmarked $75,000 to support the Parent Non-Profit Program for students at the Josiah Quincy School.

“I was also able to put in two line items for $50,000 each to support marketing programs for the Chinatown Business Association as well as ongoing operations of the Chinese

Historical Society,” said Michlewitz.

Another $25,000 will go towards supporting programs at Chinatown’s Rice Sticks and Tea

Asian Food Pantry.

In the end Michlewitz said the earmarks are the result of listening to his constituents.

“Many of these projects and programs that are being funded are the result of residents reaching out and asking for some fiscal help during the budget process,” he said. “With some additional revenue we were able to provide some additional resources from the state that some of these programs wouldn’t otherwise get. We had an opportunity and wanted to make sure we made some good investments into the neighborhoods of Boston.”