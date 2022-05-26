Back Bay, Area’s Weekly COVID Positive Test Rate Nears 15 Percent: Citywide Test Rate Nears 12 Percent

Back Bay and the surrounding area’s weekly COVID positive test rate jumped to nearly 15 percent last week and Boston health officials are urging residents to keep up with COVID-19 best practices that have proven highly effective at lowering the spread of virus and reducing hospitalizations and death.

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) reported that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue a weeks-long surge due to the new, more contagious variant.

Last week, 1,453 Back Bay, Beacon Hill, North End, West End and Downtown residents were tested for the virus last week and 14.7 percent were positive–this was a 9 percent increase from the 13.5 percent that tested positive as reported by the BPHC on May 16.

In all, 213 additional residents contracted the virus between May 16 and May 23 and there are now 10,743 confirmed cases in the neighborhood since the start of the pandemic.

Boston’s citywide weekly positive test rate also increased last week and is now close to 12 percent.

According to the BPHC 19,958 residents were tested citywide last week and 11.6 percent were COVID positive–this was a 7 percent increase from the 10.8 percent that reportedly tested positive for the week ending on May 16.

According to the latest data, Boston is averaging 61 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents per day and community positivity is now above 11 percent. Increased COVID-19 transmission throughout Boston has made it critical for residents to keep up with effective prevention and mitigation strategies, especially testing.

“We have noted a significant increase in both COVID-19 cases and in hospitalizations,” said Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the BPHC Dr. Bisola Ojikutu. “COVID-19 testing remains a critical tool to decrease the risk of transmission to others, particularly those who are older, immunocompromised, and unvaccinated. They remain at high risk for severe illness. We need to decrease onward transmission to others. Please test prior to gatherings, wear a well-fitted mask in indoor settings, including public transportation, and stay home if you are sick.”

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 1.1 percent last week and went from 184,415 to 186,446 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

There were four additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total number of COVID deaths is now at 1,466.

The Boston Public Health Commission strongly recommends residents:

• Wear high-quality, well-fitting masks indoors and on public transportation;

• Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters;

• Stay home if you feel sick;

• Ensure proper indoor ventilation by opening windows when possible;

• Gather outdoors as the weather warms, instead of indoors;

• Test for COVID-19; and

• Contact your health care provider about anti-viral treatment if diagnosed with COVID-19.