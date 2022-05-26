Several Local Organizations Among Recipients of ARPA Funds

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) has awarded further funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to four community-based organizations located in the Back Bay, South End and Chinatown that are working to address social determinants of health.

St. Stephen’s Youth Programs, South End Soccer, Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center and Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción were among 34 organizations citywide to share in $1.5 million in ARPA funding. The ARPA funds will support each organization’s general operation costs to offset losses from the pandemic and stabilize these critical organizations and resources. Each organization will receive a grant between $20,000 and $50,000from the ARPA funding that was approved by the Boston City Council in 2021.

“Many community-based organizations suffered financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet the need for their services grew during the past two years,” said Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the BPHC Dr. Bisola Ojikutu. “BPHC is proud to support organizations that are meeting the urgent needs of their communities and advancing our shared mission to build a healthier Boston.”

BPHC awarded funding to community-based organizations working on a wide range of issues that impact Bostonians’ health and wellness, such as food access and security, and safe and affordable housing, and other social determinants of health. Social determinants of health influence access to resources and opportunities and impact people’s health.