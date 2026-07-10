Sail Boston 2026 launches interactive fleet tracker to follow ships in real time

Sail Boston 2026 is proud to announce the launch of its official interactive Fleet Tracker, powered by Aqua Map technology. Designed to enhance the viewing experience for maritime enthusiasts, locals, and visitors, this new tool provides an unparalleled and close-up look at this summer’s historic maritime celebration.

Users can reference the Fleet Tracker to follow the Tall Ships as they make their way into Boston Harbor. The tracker provides real-time vessel locations, route information, and details about individual ships, allowing residents along the Massachusetts coast to catch a glimpse of the fleet as it travels along the shoreline.

Available now on the Sail Boston website, the Fleet Tracker serves as the ultimate digital companion for tracking the magnificent tall ships as they make their majestic journey up the coast before arriving in Boston. Spectators can access the tracker directly by visiting https://www.sailboston.com/fleet-tracker/.

“Aqua Map’s Fleet Tracker is an extremely valuable addition to the Sail Boston experience. It allows spectators, participants and residents to follow the fleet in real time, creating an interactive and engaging experience for all users,” said David Choate, technical director of Sail Boston.

The Fleet Tracker was developed to enhance waterfront navigation and public safety, ensuring that both land-based spectators and recreational boaters can seamlessly plan their visits and safely share the harbor.

For more information on Sail Boston 2026, participating ships, or media opportunities, please contact T.K. Skenderian at [email protected]. To tack the fleet online, visit https://www.sailboston.com/fleet-tracker/ or follow the event on Facebook and Instagram using #SailBoston.

Since 1992, Sail Boston, Inc., a 501 (c)3 not-for-profit organization, has hosted more than 475 international tall ships and vessels of interest to Boston and many Massachusetts coastal communities. Sail Boston, Inc. endeavors to develop programs that provide economic development and cultural enrichment for citizens, businesses, and visitors in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. For more information on Sail Boston, Inc. and Sail Boston 2026, please visit SailBoston.com.

Aqua Map is an advanced marine navigation app which features official up-to-date nautical charts coming from authoritative sources, real-time marine weather forecasts, points of interest from ActiveCaptain and Waterway Guide, AIS target tracking and many other advanced features. With Aqua Map, you can plan your routes with flexibility, switching between manual, automatic and hybrid modes to navigate safely, and share your routes and tracks with the sailing community. For more information about Aqua Map, visit the official website www.aquamap.app.