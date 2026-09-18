Upcoming at the West End Library

Origami Club at the West End Library:

Join librarian Wes Fiorentino for a weekly origami club! Learn how to fold paper animals and other fun shapes or drop by to share your own paper arts projects with the group.

Tuesdays, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM – starting September 15th

No registration required. Email Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] with any questions.

From Clues to Conclusions: Practical Genealogy for Beginning Researchers

Have you begun researching your family history but feel uncertain about what to do next? Are you finding names and records online but wondering whether the information is reliable?

Steven Wells is a professional genealogist with over 40 years’ experience and his accessible program will introduce practices that turn family information into well-documented research. This workshop is designed for people who are new to genealogy as well as those who already have some research experience. Basic computer skills are helpful, but no specialized genealogical knowledge is required.

Thursday, September 24th, 2:00PM

Please email Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] to register.

Beacon Hill Beyond Bulfinch: An Evening with Anthony Sammarco

Award-winning local historian Anthony M. Sammarco will be discussing the development of Beacon Hill since the nineteenth century. Mr. Sammarco has written over 75 books on the history and development of Boston including Beacon Hill Through Time. Over the years, Mr. Sammarco taught history at Boston University and at Urban College of Boston. He has received the Bulfinch Award, the Washington Medal, and other recognitions for his works.

Beacon Hill is not just the location of the Massachusetts State House but is a neighborhood which has evolved over the last two centuries as a thriving nexus of cultures. Known for its Federal-style red brick row houses, narrow gaslit cobblestone streets and brick sidewalks, it is not just a historic neighborhood but one that embraces people of all walks of life from the early nineteenth century to the present.

Thursday, October 15th, 6:00 PM.

Please email Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] to register.

West End Branch of the Boston Public Library

151 Cambridge St Boston, MA 02114