Co|So presents The Memory Quilt Project: What Remains

The Copley Society of Art (Co|So) is pleased to present The Memory Quilt Project: What Remains, a solo exhibition by artist Kasey Kaufman, on view in the Little Gallery from October 22 through November 21, 2026.

Kaufman created The Memory Quilt Project during her 2025 year-long residency at Newton Cemetery & Arboretum. Throughout the residency, she walked the grounds, researched its history, and spent time with the people who came there, listening to their stories of love, loss, family, and remembrance.

Rather than creating a single monumental work in response to those encounters, Kaufman began making small, intimate visual fragments. Paintings, drawings, collage, handwritten words, photographs, and found imagery gradually accumulated into an evolving quilt of memory.

Inspired in part by the AIDS Memorial Quilt, each panel tells an individual story while becoming part of a larger whole. Kaufman brings a documentary sensibility to her work, informed by a 30-year career as an award-winning television journalist, including 23 years as an anchor and reporter at Boston’s WBZ-TV. As in her former career, she begins by observing, listening, and gathering fragments of individual stories, allowing them to become part of something larger.

The resulting work reflects the way memory itself operates, not as a seamless narrative, but through fragments: a place, an object, a few words, a familiar image, a person we loved. The Memory Quilt Project: What Remains invites viewers to consider their own landscapes of memory. What remains as memory begins to fade? What do we carry forward from the people we have loved? And how do the ordinary objects, places, rituals, and moments of a life become vessels for remembrance?

The Copley Society of Art, the oldest non-profit arts organization in the United States, is dedicated to cultivating a dynamic and inclusive artistic community by promoting visual artists of all backgrounds and championing diverse creative voices. Through exhibitions, educational initiatives, and mentorship, Co|So provides artists with opportunities to grow, connect, and thrive while engaging the public in meaningful creative experiences.