Fall fitness adventures with dogs

While we may have a few warmer-weather days in the weeks ahead, now’s the time to think about outdoor activities with your dog in lower temperatures and humidity. Pull out your calendar and set aside dates for long walks and favorite frolics with your pal.

Canine and human winter weight gain is something we often address in spring. How about doing a bit of prevention in the weeks ahead to slim down your dog and get them in better condition with more muscle to burn calories before the winter arrives? You might also start tapering off those extra treats that add pounds in winter.

Fun Time Frolics

While you can simply extend the length and pace of daily walks, your dog might love it if you spend time doing their favorite activities and going to their favorite places. More running free in a dog park with pals is a great way to make certain dogs happy. Joining you for that run or fast-paced walk you normally take alone could be a treat. A hike along wooded trails may be the perfect activity for your dog’s nose to explore.

Doggie Destinations

Halibut Point State Park in Rockport has easy hiking trails, foliage, water views, wildflowers, rocks to scamper over, and nearby places where you and your dog are welcome for lunch.

We love this 12-acre site, jointly managed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the Trustees of Reservations. You enter through a wooded area with soft mulch paths leading you through the remains of decades of quarry work. As the paths begin to fork, you can choose between views of the calm, reflective, fresh water-filled quarry or the salty Atlantic crashing onto the rocks lining the shore.

The DeCordova Museum in Lincoln is another favorite spot for a civilized stroll with your favorite canine. The Trustees of Reservations also manage this dog-friendly resource. As long as you and your dog respect the sculpture, use a lead, and clean up any mess you make, your pal is welcome here.

Concord and Lexington are often overlooked as fall foliage destinations. These nearby towns offer recreation and conservation areas where you can stroll, hike, and in some cases let your dog off leash.

Minute Man National Park in Lexington welcomes leashed dogs in all the outside spaces. Lexington has also set aside 26 conservation areas with trail access. The current rules for dogs are on the town website.

While we are offering guidance on this area, you should know that at Walden Pond State Reservation, “Dogs, bicycles, flotation devices and grills are prohibited.”

As Always …

Increase conditioning and activity gradually. Add 15-30 minutes at a time and evaluate how your dog recovers from the new norm before adding more. Think about how sore you can be when you increase your exercise. And since our dogs are bare-pawed, check those pads to make sure they aren’t being overworked.

If your time is spent in new locations, like wooded areas, be sure you are doing tick checks and know how to remove ticks safely. We’ve found ticks on dogs walked on the Charles River Esplanade, so even city walks in places with more trees and shrubs warrant post-walk grooming.

Before any change in diet or exercise, consider both your and your dog’s health and ability, and check with your doctor and veterinarian for any issues that might add more conservative guardrails for your adventures.

Finally, always check each destination for availability, special events, fees, and any rule changes when planning your adventures.