City Election Department issues reminders ahead of State Election, seeks to recruit more poll workers

The Boston Election Department is reminding voters that the State Election will take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. This election will elect the Commonwealth’s Governor, a United States Senator, members of the United States House of Representatives, members of the Massachusetts General Court, and other local offices. This election will also feature nine ballot questions. Voters are encouraged to consider their choices before heading to the polls on Election Day.

Poll Worker Recruitment

The Election Department is recruiting poll workers for the upcoming State Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Poll workers are paid a stipend ranging from $160-200 in addition to payment for required training. Being a poll worker is a meaningful way to give back, participate in democracy, and help neighbors vote in elections. Residents can request to be assigned a location close to their home. Bilingual applicants are strongly encouraged.

Residents can apply or get more information at boston.gov/pollworkers, by emailing the Election Department at [email protected], or by calling 617-635-0905.

Voter Registration

The voter registration deadline for the State Election on November 3 is Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Voters may register:

​•​In person: At the Boston Election Department, 1 City Hall Square, Room 241, Boston, MA 02201, by Saturday, October 24, 5:00 p.m.

​•​Online: At voteinma.com by Saturday, October 24, 11:59 p.m.

​•​By mail: Registration forms must be postmarked by October 24

In-Person Early Voting

In-person early voting will run for two weeks from Saturday, October 17 through Friday, October 30. Registered Boston voters can vote at any early voting location.

Boston City Hall will serve as the primary early voting site, with voting on:

​•​Mondays, October 19 and 26; Wednesdays, October 21 and 28; and Fridays, October 23 and 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

​•​Tuesdays, October 20 and 27; and Thursdays, October 22 and 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Voters are encouraged to enter Boston City Hall using the North side entrance on Congress Street (across from the Haymarket T-Station).

Additional early voting locations are available in neighborhoods throughout the city on the following dates:

​•​Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

​•​Tuesday, October 20, and Thursday, October 22 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

​•​Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

​•​Tuesday, October 27, and Thursday,October 29 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

All early voting sites are equipped with electronic poll books for voter check-in. Early voting locations will be well-staffed with poll workers and interpreters. All sites are fully accessible to voters with disabilities.

Vote By Mail Application

The vote by mail application deadline is Tuesday, October 27 at 5:00 p.m. Voters may apply for a vote by mail ballot through the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website, by visiting the Election Department in room 241 at City Hall, or by mailing an application. Voters should not place applications in ballot drop boxes as this will delay processing.

Voters can track vote-by-mail or absentee ballot at trackmyballotma.com. Completed Vote by Mail Ballots must be received by the Election Department no later than November 3rd, or by 5 p.m. November 6 if postmarked by November 3. As that day approaches, it is best to deliver them to one of the City of Boston Ballot Boxes that can be found across the City and emptied daily. A map of those locations can be found on this website.

Accessible Voting

The Accessible Electronic Voting System allows voters who are unable to independently read, write, hold, or physically manipulate or mark ballots to submit their ballot via a secure electronic delivery system. Voters who qualify for an Accessible Electronic Ballot may apply online. The deadline to apply for an accessible ballot is Tuesday, October 27, at 5:00 p.m. To get access to the electronic ballot, voters will need to provide their email address.

Poll Pads Electronic Check-in

Poll Pads will be used to check-in voters at each Early Voting location. The voting process for voters remains the same: voters will check in with a poll worker, receive a paper ballot and envelope, mark their vote, seal it in the envelope, and return it to be counted on Election Day or processed in advance at an authorized facility.

Central Tabulation

On Monday, October 26, the City of Boston will begin processing mail-in and in-person early voting ballots cast in the State Election for all 275 precincts. Ballots will be removed from their envelopes and fed into a tabulator at Boston City Hall, One City Hall Square, Room 801, Boston, MA 02201.

Only ballots received prior to Friday, October 30, 2026, will be removed and deposited in Room 801.

Advance Processing Schedule

Ballot removal and processing will occur daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., beginning on Monday, October 26 through Tuesday, November 3, 2026, with processing beginning at 7:00 a.m. on November 3 (if necessary) and continuing until all ballots have been processed.

​•​All ballots advance processed by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2026, will be centrally tabulated.

​•​All other ballots received by 2:00 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, November 3, 2026) will be delivered to their respective precincts for processing.

​•​All other ballots not delivered to the polls that arrive on Election Day on November 3, 2026, will be tallied on Saturday, November 7, 2026 (schedule to follow), provided they meet one of the following deadlines:

​•​Received by 8:00 p.m. on November 3, 2026; or

​•​Postmarked by November 3, 2026, and received before 5:00 p.m. on November 6, 2026