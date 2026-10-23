Orange Line speeds increased to 55 MPH between Assembly Station and North Station in both directions

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announces that for the first time, today Orange Line subway service will be able to operate up to 55 MPH between Assembly Station and North Station in the inbound and outbound direction.

This success builds upon speed increases implemented in August 2025 where the Orange Line reached 55 MPH between Oak Grove and Assembly Station. The increased speeds are attributable to track improvement work completed as part of the Track Improvement Program (2023 – 2024) and recent infrastructure work.

“When we took office, we made a commitment to fix the T and deliver the faster, safer and more reliable service that riders deserve,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Today, Orange Line trains can reach speeds of up to 55 miles per hour north of North Station because of the investments we’ve made to improve tracks and infrastructure. I’m grateful to General Manager Eng and the hardworking MBTA employees who are making these improvements possible. We’re going to keep building on this progress and delivering better service for riders across the entire system.”

“We have removed slow zones, upgraded signal systems, scaled accessibility efforts, delivered new fleets, and worked smartly to improve infrastructure across the entire MBTA system under the leadership of Healey-Driscoll Administration,” said Interim Secretary and MBTA General Manager Eng. “Today we are proud to deliver improvements that will make travel even more efficient giving riders back more time in their days. I’m proud of what our workforce continues to accomplish and thankful for our riders for their patience. As a result, we are providing our Orange Line riders shorter trip time and 76% more service every weekday compared to winter 2023.”

For more information, visit mbta.com or connect with the T on X @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) opened America’s first subway tunnel in 1897, pioneering public transportation in the United States. Today, the MBTA is one of the largest public transit systems in the country, operating an extensive network of subway, bus, Commuter Rail, ferry, and paratransit services across 176 cities and towns. The MBTA is undergoing a transformative period, focusing on cultivating a culture of safety and excellence, modernizing infrastructure, and improving reliability and accessibility. Current priorities include accelerating critical infrastructure repairs, expanding accessibility, and reducing emissions. The MBTA is committed to providing dependable, frequent, and accessible service that riders can rely on while supporting the region’s economic vitality. Through initiatives like the unprecedented Track Improvement Program, the Better Bus Program, and the Rail Modernization Plan, the MBTA aims to connect communities and improve riders’ daily experiences and trips. For questions or assistance, riders are encouraged to contact the MBTA Customer Center at 617-222-3200. Members of the press are encouraged to contact [email protected]. For the latest updates on MBTA services, projects, and initiatives, visit MBTA.com or follow @MBTA on social media.